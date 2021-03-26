Chrome is set to HTTPS by default because Google aims to improve privacy speed





A sign will appear at Google’s outdoor booth during the setup of CES2020 exhibitors at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Google has announced that Chrome will be set to HTTPS by default from April. (Photo by Mariotama / Getty Images)

Google Chrome will start using the Hypertext Transport Protocol Secure (HTTPS) by default for all URLs entered in the address bar after April 13th, when Google publishes version 90 of the browser.

In a recent blog, Google explained that Chrome aims to always use a secure connection by default. HTTPS protects users by encrypting traffic sent over the network so that sensitive information entered on the website cannot be intercepted or altered by an attacker.

Google claims that this move will improve the privacy and load speed of users who visit websites that support HTTPS. For sites that don’t yet support HTTPS, Chrome will fall back to HTTP if the HTTPS attempt fails.

The new HTTPS feature will be first deployed on version 90 of Chrome Desktop and Chrome for Android, followed soon by the release of Chrome on iOS.

Josh Angell, an application security consultant at nVisium, states that if a company implements best practices for web resource traffic, the traffic should be forced to HTTPS by default. However, the news sets an example and sets Google’s strong position to further promote greater control over product web traffic encryption.

Zach Jones, Senior Director of Detection Research at WhiteHat Security, said the use of transport layer security as the basic security layer for HTTPS has been widely accepted by major browser manufacturers, most of which are supported, enforced, and defaulted. He added that he is improving protection. user.

As a website and application scan provider, Jones continues to see lack of transport layer protection and inadequate transport layer protection as one of the most common risks to applications. Unfortunately, our data show that a solid idea of ​​proper transport layer protection is often a low priority or breaks through gaps for organizations looking to deliver applications and features at high speed. I will. This measure continues the promising trend of driving consumers to behave more safely, increasing the demand for developing organizations to implement strong transport layer security when delivering applications to those consumers. I think.

Topic: Data Security Encryption

