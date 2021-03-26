The mysterious archive of gathering gives your beloved spell an impressive new look





The upcoming Strixhaven: School of Mages extension to Magic: The Gathering is basically its own version of Hogwarts if it featured fewer wands and more weaponized math. Following this magical theme, the release will focus on instant and sorcery spells. However, not all are new. Wizards of the Coast still seems to have plenty of classic time, and a new subset, Mystical Archive, will offer some old favorite fresh art.

Scheduled to be released on Strixhaven on April 23, the Mystical Archive is a separate subset of cards consisting of 63 reprinted instant cards and sorcery cards selected from the entire history of Magic. In game lore, the Mystical Archive is a limited collection of spells held in the library’s fancy word Strixhaven’s Biblioplex. For players, this is their chance to revisit the familiar cards with new paint.

Fortunately, you don’t have to buy a separate booster pack to get these updated cards. At least one Mystical Archive card is included in all Strixhaven drafts and set boosters and is scrolled in place of the Strixhaven strix set symbol. Collector boosters have at least three Mystical Archive cards, and every booster has a chance to put in one more foil.

Today, Mashable can exclusively publish Stone Rain, one of the cards that has returned to the mysterious archive. This is a rare red sorcery featuring stunning new artwork by Justin and Alexis Hernandez.

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Stone Rain has a long history and was included in the first print run of Magic’s first core set in 1993. This classic card has since been reprinted many times in many sets, providing players with significant utility over the years.

It’s pretty easy. For just three manna, including one red, Stonerain can destroy the land of your choice straight.

Lands are essential in Magic because they provide the manna needed to cast almost any spell. If you have a big, juicy Leviathan in your hand, but you don’t have enough manna to play it, your creature may be at the bottom of your deck. Therefore, destroying enemy lands can significantly disrupt enemy lands and prevent enemy troops from entering the battlefield. After all, why kill a monster when you can simply prevent it?

Mystical Archive’s new Stone Rain prints benefit from undeniably gorgeous artwork that definitely enhances the aesthetics of the deck. However, if that alone is not enough to satisfy your greedy eyes, you can also look for variants of Stonerain’s Japanese art. Each card in the Mystical Archive has an alternative version using traditional Japanese style art and is printed only in Japanese.

Fortunately, these beautiful Japanese varieties continue to be included in foreign collector boosters around the world. People who can’t read Japanese may have to google to get an accurate picture of the cards they have, but that’s good news for collectors and those who like to stare at cute art.

Magic: The Gathering’s Strixhaven: School of Mages Mystical Archive will be released on April 23rd.

