Google states that ACCC’s efforts to regulate advertising technology may conflict with privacy law





Google has made many suggestions to the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) on the best ways to advance regulation in the digital advertising space. The “cooperative” approach states that it will bring the greatest benefits to consumers and Australian businesses.

“If your partner succeeds, Google will succeed, so there is a strong incentive to ensure a healthy digital advertising ecosystem,” said Bernie Pierce, marketing director at Google Australia.

Competitive Watchdog is currently investigating the ad tech sector, and the ACCC is interested in “Google’s industry-leading position” and is once again focusing on the search giant.

In response to the ACCC’s launch of the investigation, Google argued that Adtech is a highly competitive market with low barriers to entry and is just one of many companies offering such services.

Search engine giants have told Australian businesses and content creators that they will benefit A $ 32 billion annually through advertising platforms.

With the submission of page 68 [PDF] Google said in response to the inquiry that the ACCC’s interim report represents an incomplete view of the digital advertising industry.

“Focusing on web-based open-display advertising alone gives us a misleading view of the dynamics of the industry,” he said.

“No regulatory intervention should reduce innovation and competition that have benefited so much.”

Google said advertising technology is characterized by constant innovation driven by the evolving needs of advertisers, publishers and consumers. Google argued that this constant innovation would significantly change the outlook for advertising technology every few years.

“The dynamism of the ad tech ecosystem combined with these different concerns means that it is very difficult to predict all the consequences of intervention,” he said. “In the face of these issues, regulation can create unexpected disadvantages and confusion.”

Google has asked ACCC to consider the impact on consumer privacy when designing the proposal.

“Some of ACCC’s proposals will affect consumer privacy,” he said. “This goes beyond the means of data portability and interoperability (what the ACCC recognizes depends on the underlying privacy regulatory framework currently under consideration).”

It also states that ACCC’s proposals for data segregation measures, such as data silos and purpose-restriction requirements, may overlap with issues being considered in privacy law reviews. Similarly, Google said Watchdog’s proposal to increase transparency and address supply chain opacity issues could contradict the privacy issues being considered in the review. ..

“Therefore, the ACCC, in consultation with the General Administration of Law, OAIC, and other relevant stakeholders, including privacy advocates such as the Australian Privacy Foundation, will discuss the remaining investigations with the ACCC’s proposal.”

In its submission, Google also provided comments on how ACCC should consider measures to improve data portability and interoperability.

“We believe that the goals of the ACCC are best achieved by industry-led and industry-wide data portability measures that users can manage,” Google said. “To protect consumer privacy and promote participation and competition, such measures should only be applied to user-managed data.”

According to Google, data portability measurements should not be applied to data that is not controlled by the user, and examples such as data about consumer activity on websites displaying ads are shown. I will.

Google added that data portability should not extend to data created by service providers using consumer data (estimated data), such as user profiles created by analyzing the collected data. It was.

Regarding conflicts of interest and self-preference issues, Google has stated that current competition and consumer law 2010 provisions are sufficient to address potential competition concerns that may arise from the vertical integration of ad tech chains. He said he thinks.

In addition, Google has labeled the interim report as narrow-focused, omitting the key competitive dynamics that constrain Google’s advertising technology business.

