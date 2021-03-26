Do you need to worry about Redmi Note 10 Pro Max?





The 108 megapixel camera has been all the hype these days. Whether it’s the gorgeous Samsung S21 Ultra or Xiaomi’s affordable Redmi Note, the 108MP tag will appear everywhere. So how can Realme lag behind? So the Realme 8 Pro takes shape, with a 108-megapixel quad rear camera, a Super AMOLED display, a 50 W fast charge, and almost anything you can push people into Realme’s online / offline store to buy your device. Trying to fascinate us with things.Read more-Realme GT Neo design, 64MP camera teased ahead of global launch on March 31st

A more well-equipped sibling of Realme 8, this device is preserved for those who are looking for a Pro stuff and are ready to spend some extra money on the same stuff. But how is it professional? After spending some time with Realme 8 Pro, my first impression of the device is:Read also-Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro 5G will be available soon in India, check the company

Design: Do you dare to make a leap and buy?

Realme has been seen experimenting with smartphone design, and 8Pro is such an experiment. Experiments will eventually improve us, but this phone is more than just one. This device shows off a square rear camera module. This module contains four large circular housings (slightly similar to the iPhone 12 Pro). Realme phones look different, but they don’t look good. The finish is decent, but the cameras are pretty face-to-face. It doesn’t sit well on any surface because it sticks out a bit, it disturbed my OCD. However, design is subjective and many may want this bold theme. Read also-Realme 8 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Which is the best 108MP camera phone for less than 20,000 rupees?

Another annoying element is the huge Dare to Leap tagline that runs vertically across the rear. Yes, motivation is always needed, but such a big catchphrase can be distracting on your smartphone. Realme fans may like this idea, but the general public (including me) wants a minimalist design. It shines brilliantly with a matte texture painted in blue. I like the overall texture of the rear. It reminds me of Oppo Reno 5 Pro.

But one of the really lovable things about Realme 8 Pro is its lightweight foam. It’s not a problem to use with one hand in particular, and the convenience it brings is noteworthy.

In advance, there is a punched hole display that is now standard on most smartphones these days. This outweighs the goodness of Super AMOLED display technology. This is just beginning to sneak into the budget segment and can never be disliked.

The 6.4-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display has so far proven to be a pleasure to consume content. Sadly, there isn’t a high refresh rate here, which mobile gamers can miss. Although more saturated, it often provides an interesting viewing experience. However, the level of brightness is not high, especially in the sun.

The camera raises hope and is high in the sky

The camera configuration is highly anticipated. There is a 108-megapixel main camera equipped with PDAF, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white lens. The front snapper is rated at 16 megapixels. Apart from some big numbers, there are also attractive and sufficient camera features. The phone comes with tilt shift mode for time-lapse video, starry mode, dynamic bokeh, portrait mode, super nightscape, AI scene recognition, AI beauty, HDR, dual video mode and more. This is all fascinating, isn’t it?

Realme 8 Pro cameras are certainly high expectations, especially when 108MP stamps start embossing on low-priced phones. I don’t use the camera much, but my first impression is that the Realme 8 Pro produces decent output. The images are pretty decent, but there is one feature that applies to all images. That is the nature of the processing of the algorithm. Images taken from both the rear and front cameras appear to be fairly processed. This is liked by many and may be disliked by some. Personally, I’m not leaning towards this processed look, but hey, most of those photos reach your Instagram, right?

I haven’t extensively tested the phone camera yet, so stay tuned for a complete review of the same.

Realme 8 Pro features and specifications

Realme 8 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip, which combines two RAM options, 6GB and 8GB. There is one 128GB storage option that can be expanded via a microSD card.

It is supported by a 4,500mAh battery with a 50W SuperDart charge. Some notable features include Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 (very fast in-display fingerprint scanner), dedicated slot for dual SIM and memory card, USB Type-C port, 65W fast charging Includes in-the-box, and high-resolution audio.

First impression of Realme 8 Pro

Priced at Rupees 17,999, the Realme 8 Pro is another affordable phone device with high specs. At least on paper, we’re trying to offer professional-grade features and specifications. It definitely has enough new 2021 stuff to draw attention to itself.

But the competition is fierce. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max sets the benchmark in the budget area, and Realme 8 Pro has a lot to do. How well it handles this will be explored in our complete review. Therefore, pay attention to this space.

