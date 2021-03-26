Google is betting on “system on chip” to power next-generation cloud computing infrastructure





Google LLC today outlined its vision for custom computing and unveiled plans to adopt a system-on-chip infrastructure to replace traditional motherboards as a key integration point.

To date, Google has leveraged its venerable motherboards to integrate various components of its computing infrastructure, including central processing units, networks, storage devices, custom accelerators, and memory. But when computing hits an inflection point, Google’s Vice President of Systems Infrastructure, Amit Vahdat, said in a blog post that a new approach was needed.

According to Vahdat, a system-on-chip (SoC) design in which multiple functions are located on the same chip or on multiple chips in a single package, instead of consolidating the components into a motherboard separated by a few inches of wire. I’m looking at. In other words, the SoC is a new motherboard.

SoCs help ensure deeper integration between workloads and underlying hardware, Vahdat said. This is because delays and bandwidth between different components on the SoC can be orders of magnitude higher, but at the cost of power and cost compared to configuring individual ASICs on the motherboard. There is also an advantage.

“Like motherboards, individual functional units (CPU, TPU, video transcoding, encryption, compression, remote communication, secure data summarization, etc.) come from a variety of sources,” Vahdat said. I am. We aim to build an ecosystem that makes sense, buys where we need it, builds ourselves where we need it, and benefits the industry as a whole.

Vahdat is formerly Intel Corp by Google today to support future SoC designs. Uri Frank, the chip designer of the company, has been hired as the new vice president of engineering. With over 25 years of experience in chip design, Frank will lead a new unit in Israel to design the company’s next-generation computing infrastructure.

“Google has designed and built some of the world’s largest and most efficient computing systems,” Frank said. “For a long time, custom chips have been an important part of this strategy.”

Google has a long history of designing its own chips for cloud computing infrastructure. For example, in 2016 we announced the first batch of Tensor Processing Units, dedicated CPUs for performing workloads such as real-time voice search, photo object recognition, and interactive language translation. TPUs are much more efficient than general-purpose chips designed by companies such as Intel and Advanced Micro Devices Inc., so without TPUs Google wouldn’t be able to offer these services.

In addition to chips, Google also builds a lot of custom hardware, including solid-state drives, hard drives, network switches, and network interface cards.

Vahdat said Google’s future SoC will allow us to design more customized hardware for individual applications, but it’s enough to support all of the various cloud services we currently offer. He admitted that it was difficult to do it at a high speed.

Together with our partner’s global ecosystem, we look forward to continuing to innovate at the cutting edge of our computing infrastructure, delivering next-generation features that are not available anywhere else, and laying a fertile foundation for the next wave. Imaginary applications and services, Vahdat said.

