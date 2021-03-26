First Impressions of Vivo X60 Pro: Taking Camera Games to the Next Level





Chinese smartphone maker Vivo launched its flagship Vivo X60 series smartphones on Thursday, co-designed with optics and optoelectronics giant Zeiss. The X60 series consists of X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro + and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series 5G mobile platform. The successor to the Vivo X50 Pro, the X60 Pro brings several upgrades to the camera, processor, and Vivo gimbal stabilization. I used X60 Pro for about 2 weeks. This is our first impression:

Design and display

The X60 Pro features a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Full HD + resolution. The display and back panel have Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The back panel uses AG glass with a matte finish and anti-fingerprint coating to prevent fingerprints and stains. The camera module on the back has a dual-step design similar to the Vivo X50 Pro. The first layer has a flash and the second layer has all three cameras.

The 177g mobile phone is lightweight and easy to use with one hand. Available in shimmer blue and midnight black colors.

The X60 Pro justifies premium smartphone tags with its stunning look and slim profile, enhancing its visual appeal. Its curved display is crisp and the high refresh rate enhances the experience. However, it is important to note that there is no IP rating that guarantees protection from water and dust.

camera

The Vivo X60 Pro is a camera-centric smartphone. It has a triple camera setup that includes a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra wide-angle lens, and a 13MP portrait lens. Selfie has a 32 megapixel sensor with an f / 2.45 lens. The camera system is co-designed with Zeiss.

The camera also comes with an improved Gimbal Stabilization 2.0 that detects horizontal and vertical shake and provides a clearer image. It also features pixel shift imaging technology for color accuracy. It records 4K 30fps video and 240fps slow video and also provides video gimbal stabilization.

Initial use indicates that the X60 Pro’s camera has been significantly upgraded. This is because the photos taken have the right amount of detail without pixel bursts. When I zoom in, the photo doesn’t look too grainy. In portrait mode with enough depth, the background blur will be smooth. The photo is not supersaturated and the color range looks dynamic. This phone is also suitable for taking pictures in dark places. The camera does not make the photo very artificial and emphasizes enough detail of the subject.

Video recording is appropriate. When I recorded in 4K, the video worked fine. The gimbal’s image stabilization worked tremendously, minimizing video shake, even when you’re in the car or on the move while recording. The selfies were decent, but the camera sometimes made the skin smoother than necessary. Also, selfies could be too sharp.

So far, the camera has impressed us, but we can’t convince without more rigorous testing. To do so, please wait for a detailed review.

Features and performance

The Vivo X60 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There is also a great virtual RAM feature that provides an additional 3GB of RAM from internal storage. There was no lag while playing games like Call of Duty Mobile at high settings. If you’re a gamer, the phone seems to handle frequent use easily.

The Vivo X60 Pro comes with Funtouch OS 11, which is based on Android 11, and looks better than before, but it takes some getting used to. The phone comes preloaded with some bloatware, which you can get rid of.

The X60 Pro manages moderate to heavy usage very well. No stutter or lag was felt at any point. Heavy apps can be left on standby and will work fine in the background. From games to camera heavy use, the X60 Pro seems to handle it all well.

However, use the phone further to see how virtual RAM works and if there are any significant drawbacks.

battery

The phone has a 4,200mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It takes about an hour to charge and the battery lasts a little over a day with moderate to heavy use. For now, it seems to be enough for the average user. Game and photo enthusiasts call the litmus exam.

Price and Availability: The Vivo X60 Pro is priced at Rs 49,990 (12 + 256GB) and comes in two color options: Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue.

First impression

The Vivo X60 Pro is a flagship smartphone and feels it in every way. The main drawback is the lack of reliable protection from water and dust. Therefore, users need to pay special attention to the phone. There is no delay in performance, but the camera is one of the areas we want to dig deeper into. We will investigate this device further and write about it in a detailed review, so for now we have a verdict on the Vivo X60 Pro pending.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos