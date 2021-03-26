iPhone 11 is 46,999 rupees, discounts on iPhone 12, MacBook Pro, etc.





Vijay Sales is hosting the Apple Days sale, which will be available on e-commerce platforms and retail stores from today to March 31st. The retailer offers discounts and cash back on a variety of Apple products, from iPhones to MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods. , And HomePods. This is the details of all Apple Days Vijay Sales offers.

Apple iPhone Discounts, Offers

The old iPhone 11 with 64GB of storage sells for Rupee 51,999, and the HDFC Bank cashback offer for debit and credit cards will reduce the price to Rupee 46,999. Cashback is worth Rs 5,000 and is usually credited to your account 90 days after purchase.

The new iPhone 12 with 64GB of storage costs Rs 77,490, while the official MRP is Rs 79,900 on Apple’s website. Users will also receive a cashback of Rs 6,000, which will reduce the price to Rs 71,490. All cashback applies only to HDFC Bank debit and credit card transactions.

With 64GB of storage space, the small iPhone 12 mini is priced at Rs 65,499 and HDFC cardholders get a cashback of Rs 6,000. This effectively reduces the price to Rs 59,499. The official price of the iPhone 12 mini is 69,900 rupees.

The more expensive iPhone 12 Pro series also brings some cash back to users. The cashback for both devices is Rs5,000. The iPhone 12 Pro sells for Rs 1,16,900, and cashback will reduce the price to Rs 1,11,900. The 128GB iPhone 12 Pro Max costs Rs1,24,900, which is Rs1,19,900. The player offers discounts of about Rs3000 and Rs5,000 on the actual MRP of the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, respectively.

The price of the iPhone SE 2020 is 37,999 rupees, the cashback is 4,000 rupees, and the price drops to 33,499 rupees. This is for the 64GB version. Finally, the iPhone XR costs Rs 45,499 and has a cashback of Rs 4,000. This will reduce the price to 41,499 rupees. The iPhone XR is a popular option for many who want an iPhone with a great camera and a large display, but you don’t have to pay more than Rs 40,000.

VIjay Sales also offers a flat 10% discount at stores when you purchase an Apple Care + with an iPhone device.

Apple’s iPhone XR remains a popular option, with discounts usually applied during sale. (Image source: Reuters)

If you’re on the new iPhone market, the iPhone 11 is one of the best deals to consider, and if you could bundle a cashback scheme, it would cost less than Rs 50,000. In Flipkart, the phone price is Rs 48,999, but the cashback offer from HDFC Bank is not posted on the website.

Discounted Apple iPad and MacBook

The 7th generation of iPad starts at Rs 24,500 and has an additional cashback of Rs 3000 with HDFC Bank Card. The 8th generation version costs Rs 28,990 for the same cashback offer.

The larger iPad Air costs Rs 52,490 and the HDFC card has a cashback of Rs 4000. The iPad Air is listed on the official MRP Flipkart for Rs 54,900. The iPad Pro starts at Rs 69,490 and has the same cashback offer as Air. The official price of the iPad Pro (11 inches) is 71,900 rupees.

The MacBook Air starts at Rs 66,990 and has an additional cashback of up to Rs 6000 on HDFC cards, while the Macbook Pro with the latest M1 chip starts at Rs 1,15,900. The cashback offered is 7,000 rupees. The MacBook Air prices listed are for older generations with the Intel Core i5 chipset and 8GB RAM. The M1 MacBook Air starts at Rs 91,900. Shoppers can also get a 15% flat-off at the store by purchasing Apple Care + with an iPad and MacBook.

Apple Watch, AirPods, etc.

The latest Apple Watch Series 6 is available on HDFC Bank Cards from Rs38,990 with Rs3000 Cashback. Apple Watch SE starts with a cashback of Rs 28,490 to Rs 2000. Shoppers can also get a flat 10% off at stores when they buy Apple Care + with a watch. Apple’s AirPods sell for Rs 12,390 and AirPods Pro start at Rs 20,490. The Home Pod mini starts at Rs 9,490. The official price of the Home Pod mini is Rs 9,900, so this is a small discount.

