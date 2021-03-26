Google and the Trevor Project are using AI to help LGBTQ + teens at risk of suicide





Riley is a 16-year-old gender choir from North Carolina who suffers from feelings of anxiety and depression. Although they are not real, the conversation between Riley and the crisis counselor on the other side of the Trevor Lifeline is a need for help among American LGBTQ + youth.

Riley is a simulator built by the Trevor Project and Google engineers, training counselors to deal with endangered LGBTQ + youth with a $ 2.7 million grant from the Google AI Impact Challenge. We are supporting. Approximately 70% of the organization’s digital crisis counselors volunteer at night and on weekends, said Amit Paley, CEO and executive director. The simulator gives both trainers and trainees more flexibility. It can also train more people, and nonprofits hope to triple the number of digital volunteer crisis counselors by the end of the year and eventually grow to 10 times their current level.

When he joined The Trevor Project as CEO and Executive Director in 2017, after years of serving as a lifeline volunteer counselor, he sought to improve the technology platform to drive the mission of ending LGBTQ youth suicide. I did. Through the tireless efforts of our growing team and our unique partnerships over the past few years, our technology infrastructure is more sophisticated than ever, and it’s important why we’re helping more LGBTQ youth than ever before. I’m proud of that part.

Currently, the Trevor Project already has more than 700 counselors working, but the suicide rate is particularly high among LGBTQ + youth, and the coronavirus pandemic only exacerbates the problem. The organization estimates that at least one LGBTQ + person between the ages of 13 and 24 attempts suicide every 45 seconds, and more than 1.8 million LGBTQ + young people seriously consider suicide each year. ..

Our Crisis Contact Simulator allows you to interact with trainees for long periods of time and uses the same languages ​​as people, including the languages ​​LGBTQ young people often use to describe their experiences and emotions. I can do it. Dan Fichter, Head of AI and Engineering at The Trevor Project, says the simulator maintains a consistent emotional and empirical story when talking about real-life emotions and situations.

For privacy reasons, the training simulator does not use real conversations between counselors and hundreds of thousands of LGBTQ + youths who have reached out for help. Instead, we use mock conversations between trained volunteers and languages ​​collected from an analysis of posts to TrevorSpace, an organization’s online social networking community for LGBTQ + youth aged 13-24.

Fichter admitted that it’s not perfect, given that young people often use code switches depending on who they talk to and often reflect their tone and language. But unlike other AI programs tailored to the widest possible audience, the Trevor Project seeks to reach some of the most marginalized members of the community. The next step is to build a diverse set of personas that represent a wide range of living conditions, backgrounds, sexual orientations, gender identity, and risk levels.

Intersectionality thinking, in fact, that meeting all the young people they are in and paying undivided, unjudgmental attention to them needs to be central to what the Trevor Project does. That’s the way we know.

A multi-year collaboration between the Trevor Project and about 30 Google.org fellows has also created a risk assessment tool that uses AI to assess suicide risk and connect the most at-risk youth to counselors more quickly. To this end, the developer used a response to the first web form that the user fills out before connecting via online chat or text features in the helpline.

These are anonymized, the form does not require a name, the specified name, location, or other potentially self-identifying language is cut off before being entered into the program, and the organization is private. Use an encrypted security-tested server. As the use of artificial intelligence became more common, questions about privacy and data rights continued, but Fichter said none of the data from the answers was shared or copied with Google. It was.

He said there are currently many important conversations about AI in the wider society outside of public health and mental health. It is especially important for us to put people at the alienated crossroads of identity and provide better service.

