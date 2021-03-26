Sony PlayStation 5 Review: Gorgeous Portal for Next Generation Games





PlayStation 5 is not only the latest version of a series of game consoles that Japanese company Sony has achieved great success with, but it is also making a real leap in terms of game potential. There are some internal and external changes that make the PS5 a significantly different gaming experience than its predecessor. Let’s take a closer look at the details.

PlayStation 5 comes in two variations: Ultra-HD Blu-Ray Disc and Digital Edition. This is also 10,000 rupees cheaper. The review unit comes with a disk drive.

DualSense wireless controller

PS5 controller

The most emphasized (and of course!) Aspect of the PS5 is the DualSense wireless controller. With tactile feedback and trigger resistance, DualSense is more than just an accessory for the PS5, it’s actually an integral part of an immersive and realistic gaming experience that allows you to “feel” the game.

The effect of tactile feedback is most apparent in Astro’s playroom. In Astro’s playroom, you can feel everything from gliding while skating on ice to the overwhelming wind blows and the associated trigger resistance. The game can even take advantage of the DualSense touchpad and motion controls for specific activities. Trigger resistance, on the other hand, ensured that I tired my hands fairly quickly due to excessive exercise, which increases realism, which may not be suitable for marathon gamers.

In terms of design, DualSense also has some changes. The basic layout is the same as the DualShock 4, but the DualSense is bulkier and ergonomically designed. Also, there is no space between the R1 and R2 buttons. Another important change is that the controller has a built-in microphone that charges via USB-C. From a compatibility standpoint, DualShock 4 works on PS5, but only on PS4 games.

design

The PS5 is a big aspect of things, both in terms of performance and size. The huge console is 15.4 inches high, 4.09 inches wide and weighs 4.5 kg. Naturally, you will need a dedicated space. The PS5 comes with a base that needs to be screwed in for vertical orientation and clipped sideways for horizontal placement.

It has a black shiny plastic with white plastic fins on the sides that gives the PlayStation 5 a unique look. In addition to that, a blue LED light that illuminates the inner edge of the PS5 when switched on, the device looks like an extraterrestrial or something belonging to posterity.

For connection, there is a USB-A port and one USB-C port on the front, next to which there is a button to turn on the console and eject the disk. On the back, there are two more USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, eight power ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port.

Performance and storage

The PS5 features a Ryzen 8-core AMD Zen 2 3.5Ghz processor with simultaneous multithreading and a 2.23GHz RDNA2-based custom GPU clocking. Comes with 16GB of GDDR6 RAM. For connectivity, it features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and HDMI 2.1 for TVs that support 4k and up to 120fps. This means you can play almost any game with optimal settings and without worry.

That said, it’s the solid-state drive (SSD) that has the potential to become a PS5 game changer with little load time. It took less than 10 to 15 seconds to get to the city of New York from the main screen of “Spider-Man: Miles Morales”. It also enhances performance with features such as ray tracing. The SSD comes with 825GB of storage, of which only 667GB can be used. In particular, the inserted disc will have its data copied to the SSD before playing the game.

The PS5 also features a large internal fan and built-in cooling vents to keep the console cool and quiet even during long games.

User interface

Sony has also made some fundamental changes to its user interface. Games and streaming apps are divided into two sections, “Games” and “Media”, which look more rational and clean. The remaining options (search, settings, profile) are in the upper right corner. With the PS5, Sony has integrated all other options (game switcher, download progress, music, power menu, etc.) and is now accessible with a single tap. In addition, it is customizable. Another great addition is the activity card, which details the progress of all the games the user has hovered and the achievement of the trophy. As with previous versions, PS5 can also capture videos and screenshots and stream them to YouTube and other OTT platforms.

verdict

The PS5 is one of the most powerful and well-designed machines with game-changing controllers, incredibly fast load times, and a cleaner user interface. On the other hand, the huge size and relatively limited storage of the console, while not dedicated to many PS5s at this time, can be a concern for some. Moreover, despite all the upgrades, the price is 49,999 rupees (disc version), but the PS5 is not cheap. But if you can do that, it’s a really exciting portal to next-generation games in every way, and probably even better.

