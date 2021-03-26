Amazon launches Fire TV Stick Voice Remote (3rd generation) with dedicated buttons for Netflix and Prime Video





On Friday, Amazon announced the new Alexa Voice Remote for India’s Fire TV Stick, which includes buttons specifically for Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Amazon Music. The new remote also includes a guide button that quickly displays a list of integrated channels and shows from the live TV app. Amazon has brought a similar Fire TV Stick remote to the United States, which comes with Prime Video, Netflix, Display +, and Hulu buttons. In addition to the new remote control, Amazon extends the redesigned Fire TV experience that was first brought to the Fire TV Stick (3rd generation), Fire TV Stick Lite, and Fire TV Stick 4K.

The new Alexa Voice Remote for Fire TV Stick, also known as Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Generation), has dedicated buttons that provide quick access to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Amazon Music. This is different from the existing Alexa Voice Remote, which does not have a dedicated control for the content streaming platform.

In addition to three different buttons for streaming platforms, the new remote has a guide button that allows you to view a list of integrated channels and shows from the live TV app.

Amazon has bundled the new Alexa Voice Remote with the Fire TV Stick (3rd Generation), which can be pre-ordered on the Rs. 3,999 via the Amazon website. According to the list, we will start shipping domestically from April 21st.

Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Generation) with new Alexa Voice Remote is currently available for pre-order Photo Provider: Amazon India

Apart from the latest Fire TV Stick, the new Alexa Voice Remote is compatible with the Fire TV Stick (2nd generation), Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Stick Lite. Pre-orders on Rs are also available separately. 1,999.

Amazon has also introduced a similar Alexa Voice Remote in the United States that is listed on the online market but is not currently available. The US version included Netflix, Disney +, and Hulu buttons in addition to Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from the updated remote control, Amazon has announced that it will begin rolling out the redesigned Fire TV experience to the Fire TV Stick 4K. It will also appear on the Fire TV Stick (2nd generation) and Fire TV smart TVs later this year.

The redesigned Fire TV experience debuted in December with the Fire TV Stick (3rd generation) and Fire TV Stick Lite. Announced in September, it offers multi-user support, a new home screen, and an enhanced search experience.[検索]Features such as tabs were included.

Is AmazonBasics TV Enough to Beat India’s Mi TV? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

