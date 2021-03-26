Are you still using PS4?This nasty problem can kill your console





The PS4’s ability to play disc-based digital games can end abruptly when the built-in clock’s battery runs out. The bad news is in favor of a trusted mod, Lance McDonald. Lance McDonald provided a worrying insight into what would happen if the battery ran out. He discovered that users may be left with a brick console and unable to play physical or digital-based games.

The inevitable inventory issues surrounding the PS5 and Xbox Series X have made the PS4 an increasingly valuable temporary gap, with many trying to get the next-generation console in the turmoil over the scalper network. I will.

The PS4’s broken battery contains the error code highlighted in the Twitter account earlier this month. The Twitter profile references PS4s error CE 34878-0. This will notify you that the console’s internal clock is dead.

It will be a dark reading. Apparently, the Sony console battery inevitably dies and the server connection can’t be reestablished, so all the digital files held on the PS4 are put together. It’s a kind of watch-based incidental catastrophe that your PS4 console can’t escape.

Anyone worried about a non-existent Denuvo issue will get error CE 34878-0 when the ps4 cmos battery runs out (and then) and all ps4 digital files will not be available without reconnecting to the server, ps4 Will also stop playing the disc. pic.twitter.com/0TYE2rOeBCM March 10, 2021

And if you think the physical copy of the game is safe, sadly you’re wrong. There doesn’t seem to be a secure format. This error can even compromise the system’s ability to play physical discs. McDonald’s explains that the PS4 trophy system could be one of the causes of killing the watch.

The PS4 trophy relies on an internal fixation clock that players cannot change. It exists in a significant way, as it prevents clever trophy hunters from tinkering with the watch, rewinding, or claiming to have picked up the trophy earlier than it really is. In fact, McDonald’s himself said, “When the PS4 watch’s battery runs out, all games die.”

This error does not allow you to change the PS4 date / time to make it look like you won the trophy earlier than it really is, because the PS4 trophy requires the internal system clock (which cannot be displayed / changed) to be correct. Because. All games will run out when the PS4 clock battery runs out https://t.co/8y9aZzL9vCM March 23, 2021

Sony has recently had a problem with positive press. Not only did the 2021 sales target fail, but there are new signs that the replenishment situation may worsen. At least, the PS5 is the best-selling console in US history.

Of course, this is an unenforced error on behalf of Sony, an internal hardware issue that may have been transmitted more transparently, but it’s not too annoying for global PS4 users. It’s also clearly amplified rather than timely, as there are no gaming hardware options available. Still, if this happens to your machine, you can replace the watch fairly easily.

This aside, if you’re ready to put your PS4 in your closet, a handy retailer replenishment tip can help point you in the direction of a fresh release. There is also a place to buy a PS5 guide that is constantly updated with PS5 news.

Details: PS5 finally got support for classic PlayStation games Here’s how

