Elon Musk says his starship rocket will land on Mars well before 2030 to create a base alpha





Elon Musk is set to arrive on Mars as soon as possible.

A millionaire claimed in a recent tweet that his company SpaceX would reach the red planet “well before 2030.”

6

SpaceX boss Elon Musk says the company’s starship rocket will reach Mars by 2030 Credit: twitter

6

Starship is a stainless steel bullet-shaped spacecraft Credit: Alami

It will be offered when the latest prototype of a giant Starship rocket from a US company is preparing to take off from the SpaceX facility in Texas.

“SpaceX will land Starship on Mars well before 2030,” Musk tweeted Tuesday.

“The really difficult threshold is to make the Mars-based alpha self-sustaining.”

Musk previously claimed that a bullet-shaped stainless steel tower with a starship height of 160 feet could reach Mars in 2022.

Turn on the sound of this. The Starship SN11 will perform RCS tests early this morning prior to a static fire, preferably attempting to fly today. pic.twitter.com/QP1rmE73Rx

— Trevor Mahlmann (@TrevorMahlmann) March 26, 2021

It will take the form of an unmanned flight carrying cargo to Earth.

According to SpaceX, Starship’s first flight into Earth orbit will take place this year.

The company’s latest prototype, the SN11, started the engine earlier this morning as part of a series of static tests prior to its first flight.

If the weather is nice, the rocket could explode into the sky this week. SpaceX uses this test to collect data that informs future flights.

6

Three test flights before SpaceX ended with a dramatic explosion Credit: Twitter / @ spacex360

6

Starship is an spacecraft in the early stages of development Credit: Getty Images-Getty

Expectations for the first flight of the SN11 have risen after its predecessor, the SN10, reached its fiery end earlier this month.

The prototype was launched six miles in the air during a test flight on March 4, before landing safely at the Starship facility in Bocachica, Texas.

He stood upright on the ground for about 10 minutes before suddenly burning due to possible methane leaks.

The other two rockets, SN8 and SN9, had similar violent consequences following their December and January flights.

6

Elon Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 Credit: Getty-Pool

Starship is in the early stages of development, and so far, pilot launches have taken the form of miles of high-altitude flight.

SpaceX will be rocket-orbited in unmanned flight by 2022.

Millionaire Mask, who is also Tesla’s CEO, wants to send one million people to Mars in his lifetime, using a powerful fleet of 1,000 powerful rockets.

The finished product is 165 feet (50 meters) high and is powered by six of SpaceX’s powerful Raptor engines.

What is SpaceX?

This is what you need to know …

SpaceX is a cash-flushed rocket company that wants to take people to Mars.

Founded in 2002 by eccentric billionaire Elon Musk, it is based in Hawthorne, California.

The first purpose of SpaceX was to create a rocket that could autonomously land on Earth for refurbishment and reuse.

This technology makes space flight initiation and operation more efficient and therefore cheaper.

SpaceX is currently using reusable Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets to fly cargo to NASA’s International Space Station (ISS).

It also puts satellites and other space technologies in orbit from various government agencies and multinational corporations.

The company took astronauts to the ISS for the first time in 2020.

Other future missions include the transportation of tourists to the ISS and astronauts to the Moon and Mars.

Musk reiterates that he believes that humanity needs to be colonized on Mars to protect itself from extinction.

He plans to bring the SpaceX rocket to the Red Planet by 2027.

According to SpaceX, the device will reach speeds of 15,000mph (25,000kph), making it the most powerful spacecraft in the world.

In a series of tweets last year, Musk outlined how his Starlink project would open a space trip to anyone, regardless of income.

“We need to make loans available for those who don’t have the money so that anyone can go whenever they want,” he wrote.

Mask’s plans include building a vast fleet of starship vehicles, consisting of a giant rocket with a bullet-shaped spacecraft on top.

6

The finished product is 165 feet (50 meters) high and is powered by six powerful SpaceX Raptor engines. Credit: AFP or licensor

According to SpaceX, reusable rockets that can land and take off can make space travel more cost-effective, accessible and sustainable.

However, the team has a long way to go before it can carry out the first manned flight of Starship.

Musk targets a cargo mission on Mars by 2022 and a manned flight to the Red Planet by 2024.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship SN10 explodes for a moment of “methane leak” after completing a 10km test flight

In other news, the world’s first real-life show, filmed in space, will follow contestants on a 10-day trip to the ISS in 2023.

Acids may have destroyed evidence of ancient life on Mars, according to new research.

And in 2024 NASA announced a new lunar module that could bring astronauts back to the moon.

Would you like to go to space? Let us know in the comments …

We pay for your story! Is there a story about the Sun Online Tech & Science team? Please email us at [email protected]







