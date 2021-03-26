DotPe raises 200 rupees from Google, PayU and Info Edge Ventures





NEW DELHI: Gurger-on-based e-commerce startup DotPe secures $ 27.5 million in Series A funding from existing investors PayU and Info Edge Ventures, as well as new investor Google. did. This raised a total of $ 35.5 million (Rs 25.7 billion) through seed funding.

DotPe has recently made some important hires and plans to use the new funding to accelerate product development, market expansion and technology scale-up.

Read more | Big financial difficulties: how the pandemic sank the Indian state

In a very short time, DotPe gained a promising merchant base with its impeccable product experience and innovation. DotPe believes it can grow rapidly as it disrupts and transforms the offline-to-online segment. It also seamlessly aligns with PayU’s vision of digitizing payments in India by enabling merchants of all sizes, “PayU India CEO Anirban Mukherjee said in a statement.

DotPe is an offline-to-online (O2O) platform that allows small businesses and merchants to digitize their businesses, founded in March 2020 by former PayU founders Shalaz Nag, Gyanesh Sharma and Anurag Gupta. We offer multiple solutions, from online ordering to payment and shipping.

Last May, DotPe partnered with the National Restaurant Association of India to develop a digital ordering solution for restaurants that want to minimize physical contact with their customers. To date, more than 10,000 restaurants and food courts are in service throughout India. In the SMB segment, over 5 million merchants are already using digital showroom solutions.

Offline-to-online e-commerce has become very popular during pandemics and has been accepted by thousands of small businesses, retailers and shopkeepers. Several other platforms such as Khatabook, Bikayi, OKShop and Dukaan have been severely affected by small retailers over the past year, especially during the blockade and have had to switch to online commerce to avoid business disruption. It has created a great deal of traction from nearby stores.

Over the past few months, we’ve seen an acceleration in offline players trying to move their business online. In a statement, Google India’s vice president and country head, Sanjay Gupta, can help young companies like DotPe helping India’s digital transformation by connecting consumers and merchants with innovative tools that help. I am glad.

Google has emerged as one of the leading investors in India’s startup ecosystem. Search engine giants plan to invest $ 10 billion in India over the next five to six years.

