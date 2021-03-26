A wave of COVID threatened Dota 2’s Singapore major, affecting 6 out of 18 teams





The wave of the COVID-19 incident has hit almost half of the teams planning to play on Dota 2’s first LAN this year, questioning who can join the tournament when the tournament begins on Saturday, March 27th. I will. The 18 teams playing in Singapore Major, the first DPC event of the season, have reported COVID cases in their ranks and will have to take turns flying to Singapore or skip the event altogether.

NAVI withdraws from Singapore Major

The two teams have already confirmed their withdrawal from the tournament and have reduced their lineup from 18 to 16.

Natus Vinsele has to stay home “even if he can recover” on March 20 with mid-learner Bogdan “Iceberg” Vasilenko and captain Andry “Always Wannafree” Bodarenko positive for COVID-19. reported. To replace them, NAVI called CIS veteran Roman “RAMZES666” Kushnarev to assist Iceberg and coach Andrey “Mag” Chipenko to represent ALWAYS WANNAFLY, but with further development, the final NAVI is no longer able to participate completely. On March 25, NAVI confirmed that Mag tested positive for COVID and that some of the other players were also enthusiastic.

“The tournament operator has assured us that Singapore’s policy on COVID is as follows,” NAVI wrote. “If at least one player has COVID-19 on arrival, everyone must self-quarantine. In this case, NAVI will not be able to participate in the majors, even if the complete roster is in Singapore. At the same time possible It’s not clear how long the quarantine will last. Players may not be in time for the start of the DPC season. “

Beast Coast, the number one seed in South America, also withdrew from Singapore Major after captain Stephen “Stinger” Vargas was exposed to COVID. While doing a negative test, Beast Coast decided to play it safely and stay home.

“All players are negative and we monitor them carefully. However, due to the incubation period of COVID-19, it is not possible to confirm if a player is positive before flying to Singapore. […] We will quarantine all players as a precautionary measure in accordance with WHO guidelines. This time, he has made a difficult decision to withdraw from Singapore Major and prepare for the next DPC season. “

Nigma, T1, Quincy Crew and Neon Esports stand in

Four more teams from the Singapore Major lineup will need to change their lineup and play stand-in for COVID.

On March 24, Nigma confirmed that off-riddler Ivan “MinD_ContRoL” Bollislavov tested positive, and Roman “rmN-” Paley will replace him.

T1 plays without captain Carlos “Kuku” Palad, and Lee “Forev” Sang-don replaces him off-lane. The first T1 match will take place tomorrow on the tournament’s wildcard stage, with Gambit, Vici Gaming and Team Liquid playing in a row.

Quincy Crew, the # 1 seed in North America, is in dire straits because it cannot find a replacement for its position 4 support, Arif “MSS” Anwar. Team manager Jack “KBBQ” Chen confirmed on March 21 that the player had a positive COVID test and was mildly ill but unable to reach Singapore. The team initially announced Milan’s “MiLAN” Kozomala as a replacement, but last night KBBQ announced that he couldn’t achieve that either.

“”[MiLAN] Was the same flight as [LeBron of NAVI] I had the same problem. He traveled across the border for hours to make this Belgrade flight. That’s why we always give thanks and gratitude, “KBBQ writes. Team position 4 has not yet been confirmed in just a few days before the Quincy crew made their first major match.

SEA team Neon Esports also has to play stand-in as carry John Anthony “Natsumi” Vargas is not available. Neon Esports is a position 4 player and shifts captain Rolen “Skem” Ong in place of Natsumi, with Rafael “Rappy” Sicat Palo filling the 4th position.

Singapore Major will begin with a wildcard match on Saturday, March 27th. However, with more and more COVID cases reported, fans are naturally worried about their health risks. In particular, the 48-hour quarantine period required by the organizer is negligible.

