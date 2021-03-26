Motorola announces three low-priced Moto G smartphones





Following the announcement of the Moto G100, Motorola has announced three more Moto G smartphones. These are all more affordable. The devices in question are the Moto G10, G30, and G50.

What’s interesting about these phones is that they are very similar to each other. It also has the same display. However, there are some differences in the price tags of these phones. Start with the most affordable Moto G10.

The Moto G10 is the most affordable device in the series

This phone comes with a fairly thick bottom bezel and a water drop display notch. All the physical buttons seem to be located on the right side of the body.

The Motorola Moto G10 is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC. This is essentially Qualcomm’s entry-level processor. The SoC is backed up with 4GB of RAM for the Moto G10, but 64GB of storage is also available.

The device features a 6.5-inch HD + 90Hz LCD display and comes with a 5,000mAh battery that does not support fast charging. It will take some time to charge this battery. Fortunately, it can easily last all day, so just connect overnight.

Android 11 is pre-installed on Moto G10. There are four cameras on the back of this device and one on the front. On the back is a 48-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, a 2-megapixel depth, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The 8-megapixel unit is on the front.

This smartphone measures 165.22 x 75.73 x 9.19 mm and weighs 200 grams. According to the company, the phone costs 149.99. Phones should already be sold in Europe, India, Latin America, and Asia. It will also be coming to Australia soon.

The Moto G30 comes with a Snapdragon 662 SoC and four rear cameras

The Motorola Moto G30 also has a water drop display notch, and the lower bezel is also quite thick. The rear-facing camera setup is a bit different, but it’s still in the same place.

The device is powered by the much more powerful Snapdragon 662 SoC, with 4GB of RAM. In addition, there are two storage options, 64GB or 128GB expandable storage.

A 6.5 inch 90Hz HD + LCD display is also included here. The phone also includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging. Supports fast charging of Motorolas TurboPower 20 (45W).

Android 11 is pre-installed on this device, but this phone has four cameras on the back and one on the front. It includes a 64-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. What’s more, a 13-megapixel selfie camera is also part of the package.

This phone measures 165.22 x 75.73 x 9.19 mm and weighs 197 grams. This device should already be available in Latin America, Europe, India, Asia, and the Middle East at 179.99. Coming to Australia in the coming weeks.

Moto G50 camera settings are great

The Motorola Moto G50 looks much like the G30. It has a chin and a water drop display notch. Interestingly, this phone is the most expensive of the three phones and comes with the Snapdragon 480 SoC.

In addition, the phone provides 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. The exact same 6.5 inch HD + 90Hz LCD display is also included in this handset.

The phone also has a 5,000mAh battery and a back-facing fingerprint scanner. This device comes with Android 11 pre-installed, but has four cameras on the back.

The 48-megapixel primary camera is equipped with several light sensor technologies. I wasn’t sure what it was. In addition to that camera, there is also a 5-megapixel ultra-wide unit and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The phone measures 164.9 x 74.9 x 8.95 mm and weighs 192 grams. It will be available in the coming weeks and will be the first to be available in Europe. The price of the phone is 249.99.

