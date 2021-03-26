Google Helps 1-year-old Indian Startup DotPe with $ 27.5 Million Funding – TechCrunch





Google’s latest investment in India is a start-up that is helping businesses go online.

One-year-old DotPe, a Gurgaon-based startup, said it raised $ 27.5 million in a Series A round on Friday. The round was led by PayU and was attended by existing investors Info Edge Ventures and Google.

Now worth about $ 90 million, this young startup helps physical stores sell to customers online and collect payments digitally.

A problem that many Indian startups are solving today, DotPe has some additional hooks. This helps merchants scan inventory and quickly establish logs online.

Once the catalog is ready, companies can make it available on WhatsApp and reach their customers there. WhatsApp is India’s most popular smartphone app with over 450 million users. DotPe also says it helps businesses gain visibility in Google search.

Co-founded by former PayU co-founder and managing director Shalaz Nag, the startup provides tools for nearby stores to collect payments from bring-in customers and provide customers with points and discounts to increase engagement. I have.

The new partnership will make companies easier to discover than ever before, paving the way for business and allowing them to do business, Nag said. Whether pandemic or not, we are here to rethink how offline business works and bring the digital revolution to the doorstep of all entrepreneurs.

According to DotPe, more than 5 million merchants have gathered in the last six months on platforms where businesses don’t need to install apps. According to startups, these merchants see more than 38% of their daily orders from repeaters.

PayU India CEO Anirban Mukherjee states that in a very short period of time, DotPe has gained a promising merchant base with its impeccable product experience and innovation.

In a statement, Google India VP and Country Head Sanjay Gupta said in a statement, corporate investment in DotPe aims to build a more comprehensive digital economy that benefits everyone, the Indian startup ecosystem. He said it shows Google’s belief in working with.

Last year, Google announced a $ 10 billion fund for India, the largest user market. Android makers have invested in several start-ups in the country, including hyper-local distribution companies Dunzo, InMobi Group’s Glance, and Daily Hunt.

DotPe said it will expand its technology stack to expand new capital to reach more merchants in India and meet growing demand.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos