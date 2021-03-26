Startups market to partners on the day of Plug and Play Topeka selection





Fifteen startups from around the world are competing for the spotlight on Topika’s first plug-and-play accelerator program cohort in 2021.

Approximately two hours Wednesday, start-ups in nine US states, Canada, Hong Kong and Singapore market their business concept to the founding partners of a local Plug and Play program via Zoom on Topika’s first Plug and Play selection day. I did. Year.

Lindsay Levern, manager of the local accelerator, said: “From the supply chain to food safety, alternative proteins, to packaging-some things you don’t necessarily think about when thinking about animal health.”

Details: Topekan hired to manage a local Plug and Play accelerator program

According to Lebahn, representatives of the program’s founding partners Cargill Inc., Hill’s Pet Nutrition, and Evergy had follow-up conversations with several startups on Thursday to better understand their business. That is. Partners are expected to vote for their top startup candidates on Friday, and the offer letter should be sent the same day, Levern said.

Announcements on cohort participants will begin shortly

The announcement is likely to come early next week, she added, stating which startups will join the first cohort of 2021. Session orientation begins on Monday.

“This is the last part of the fanneling process,” Lebahn said. “We started by raising over 100 startups. Then we worked with our partners to narrow them down to the top 50. Then we invited about 20 (selection date).”

And finally, they will ask about 10 startups to attend the next session.

Going forward, the Plug and Play Accelerator Program Selection Date will be held biennially to determine which startups will participate in each session of the program’s three months.

Katrin Bridges, Senior Vice President of Innovation at Greater Topeka Partnership, matched Wednesday’s selection date with the first selection date for the program in October.

Details: Plug and Play, Founding Partners Hear Startup Marketing During First Topika Selection Date

She thought both virtual selection dates performed well, but said this week’s event was more exclusive.

“Compared to last time, it was an invitation-only event,” said Bridges. “(Wednesday) felt a bit more focused on what a good startup would be for the three business partners.”

Bridges is an important player in bringing Plug and Play to Topika, and she has worked with Silicon Valley-based companies to make local events a success. Bridges, who have been watching the development of the program since it was first announced in 2019, were thrilled to see the second choice day coming.

“To make this almost standard, scheduled events are personally very rewarding to me,” she said. “It makes a lot of sense for going to Topeka. It makes a lot of sense for Topeka and Shawnee County.”

Innovation campus will serve as a hub in the future

In the future, Topeka’s Plug and Play sessions and events will be held directly in the capital, with the future Innovation Campus expected to serve as a hub for such activities.

Details: Ongoing feasibility study to determine future location for Topika’s Innovation Campus

According to Bridges, progress has been made in that regard as a feasibility study was launched last year to determine where to place the campus. And she said a lot of work was being done behind the scenes to prepare for the public announcement of the site.

“The Innovation Advisory Committee has made official recommendations to GO Topeka,” Bridges said. “In the next two months, there will be a lot of approval in this process, after which we will be able to announce which location and which developer we have selected.”

So far, Plug and Play sessions are effectively being held due to complications resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lebahn hopes that as more Americans are vaccinated and the number of COVID-19 continues to decline, it may be possible to host several hybrid events near the end of the next session. I am.

“I want people to come to Topeka and see how wonderful it is,” Levern said.

Still, she hopes the virtual side of the next session is worth it.

“We are planning various events like reverse pitch where partners will market to startups and tell them what their needs are and how they work,” she said. .. “We do networking. It’s not necessarily an event, but there are some small things that really help them throughout the business, such as workshops and mentor sessions.”

Local accelerator looking for a mentor

Lebahn said local accelerators are still looking for mentors who are interested in working with program startups. In particular, we are looking for mentors with expertise in product development, corporate-startup partnerships, marketing, inter-company sales, venture capital, pitch polishing, financing, intellectual property and hard tech innovation.

“We got off to a good start, but we can expand our mentorship program at any time,” she said, saying she wanted to make a list of at least dozens of active and involved mentors.

Details: Topeka wants to take advantage of the Plug and Play partnership

Ultimately, the goal of Plug and Play Accelerators is to help startups get going, and organizations boast an average success rate of around 70%. The Topika Program is the first program of its kind with a special focus on emerging businesses in the areas of animal health and agricultural technology.

Topeka’s position within the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor is a major reason for launching such programs in the region, as Plug and Play strives to harness local resources for the success of accelerator programs. was.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos