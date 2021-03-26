ASUS ZenFone 7 series finally gets Android 11 update





ASUS has finally begun rolling out Android 11 to ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro smartphones. However, since the deployment started in Taiwan, it may take some time for the update to reach the international unit.

Given that these two smartphones were announced last September and more than six months have passed since Google released a stable version of Android 11, ZenFone 7 users had to wait a long time for updates. ..

What’s interesting about all of this is that ZenFone 6 actually started receiving Android 11 in December, while the global version continued in January. The phone is from 2019, so it didn’t make much sense at the time, but I’ll go there.

Deployment of Android 11 to ASUS ZenFone 7 series begins

Needless to say, this update brings significant changes to the ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro. The ZenUI company still looks like a stock Android, as ASUS has made that switch in the past. ZenUI has become quite attractive skin after it has really bloated.

As part of this update, you’ll be able to take advantage of all the key features of Android 11 that Google announced last year. ZenUI will also be improved, but don’t expect much to change in terms of design. That’s what Android 12 brings.

Click this link to see some of the changes that ASUS has listed in the change log. However, keep in mind that you need to use the translation feature to read.

The company has updated a number of unique applications such as contacts, phone, file management, clock, weather, local backup and more.

Since the Android 11 notification style is here, all the changes you’ve seen on your Android 11 phone are also included here. The company also adjusted the menu when the power key was pressed, so you can expect smart home control and Google Pay.

The quick settings panel has been tweaked, the interface has changed, and media controls are now supported.[近くの共有]Options have also been added.

The global variant Android 11 update will probably continue soon

I wasn’t sure exactly when the rollout to the global unit would start, but assuming that this update is buggy, it will happen soon, as with the ZenFone 6 Android 11 update. Is expected.

