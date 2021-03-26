Bloomberg: Apple may launch a rugged Apple Watch model for extreme sports soon this year





According to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Garman, Apple is considering the possibility of launching an Apple Watch with a sturdy casing made for use in extreme environments.

From the report:

Apple Inc. is considering launching an Apple Watch with a rugged casing for athletes, hikers, and others who use the device in harsher environments, according to people familiar with the matter.

Cupertino, CA-based tech giant has been discussing internal discussions about introducing such watch variations as early as 2021 or late 2022, and is not identified as discussing personal issues. Said those who asked.

As Gurman pointed out, this isn’t the first time Apple has considered a rugged smartwatch. Alongside the original Apple Watch launched in 2015, the company considered releasing a model that would appeal to extreme sports athletes.

As Apple moves forward, the rugged version is Nike Inc, a low-cost option that Apple calls the Apple Watch SE. And will be an additional model similar to offering a special edition co-branded with Hermes International. Sometimes referred to within Apple as the “Explorer Edition,” this product has the same features as a standard Apple Watch, but with enhanced impact resistance and protection, much like Casio’s G-Shock watch.

While the latest Apple Watch models are water resistant to 50 meters, Gurman says Apple has given the new device a rubberized casing to make it more “rugged” and compared to the current aluminum lineup. It suggests that it can increase resistance to damage in harsh environments. Titanium, stainless steel case.

Despite being actively considering such a model, Gurman is rumored to be a future product by stating that his sources could eventually be canceled or delayed. Includes the usual warnings about.

According to the report, Apple is also working on a new swim tracking feature on the Apple Watch, but no additional details are given.

Apple usually launches a new Apple Watch model in September, but rumors are thin about the Series 7 model. According to South Korean site ET News, Apple plans to add blood glucose monitoring capabilities to Apple Watch Series 7 using non-invasive optical sensors.

Other rumors suggest that future versions of the Apple Watch may feature solid-state buttons that provide tactile feedback to the user when the button is touched without physically clicking, but when this comes. It’s not clear.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos