Birmingham tech leaders welcome the resurgence of innovation after terminating outsourced IT contracts





Birmingham Skyline Credit: Tony Hisgett / CC BY 2.0

The Chief Executive Officer of Birmingham City Council talked about the benefits the authorities saw in restoring previously outsourced in-house services.

At this week’s Public Technology Live event, Peter Bishop, director of digital and customer service at the Birmingham City Council, said he had lost control of his IT strategy and how technology was used, effectively outsourcing to a third party.

This statement formed part of a presentation on the use of innovative technology to better serve citizens.

Bishop said the council was provided with a very well-managed and stable service, but fell into a situation where the goal was to use the council for income opportunities. ..

According to Bishop, this kind of third-party relationship, and the rapidly changing digital age, did not bring innovation.

Relevant content

In 2019, the Birmingham City Council was condemned by the Birmingham Independence Improvement Panel (BIIP). Shortly thereafter, he terminated his contract with Capita, which had served the council for 13 years.

The joint statement issued at the time stated: Both organizations recognize that changes to this work agreement are timely and appropriate.

Some of the services Capita provided on behalf of the council remained unchanged until the contract reached its planned expiration this month.

At the time of the first switch, the council welcomed more than 300 additional staff who had been transferred from Capita or had been seconded there.

When we started migrating the service in-house, Bishop said he spent time exploring how the service worked and gradually changed its performance. I couldn’t do that without changing my mind.

He talked about how the council’s purpose, such as involvement and formation, was understood to be to create sales opportunities, not to solve business problems, prior to the insourcing move. Did.

The team had to hear, challenge and regain the right to do what they were doing before the transition.

The timing of the relocation, which occurred primarily at the end of 2019, meant that the council had entered a period of coronavirus instability under the control of a majority of its ICT services.

The pandemic has spurred its innovation throughout the council in several ways. But if we didn’t take the time to get a good understanding of our values ​​and behavior in the first place, we would never have reacted, as we did, Bishop said.

Successful innovation requires a change of mindset.

