Amazon Spring Sale Drops Fire Tablet Deals To Only 35 This Weekend





Trading on Amazon Fire tablets this year has been a bit slow so far, but at the first major discount event on Amazon, there are some of the best offers we’ve seen on these cheap devices in 2021. Amazon Spring Sale is here. Significant savings in technology and home. However, the best offers are booked for Amazon’s own devices, so we’ll see some great Fire tablet deals this weekend.

You can get the Fire 7 for 34.99 now (previously it was 49.99). This is a great price for a 7-inch tablet with a surprisingly smooth experience. I was waiting for this to lower the price tag before adopting it as a mounted smart home controller. This weekend, I was particularly impressed with what I could get with such a small amount of cash.

However, if you’re looking for a higher quality display and larger screen, Amazon Fire HD 8 is also available at this weekend’s Fire tablet deals. Amazon Spring Sale makes this device 64.99 higher than the regular 89.99 RRP. The latter is a familiar price over the past year. You can also upgrade your Fire HD 10 to a full 10-inch device available at 104.99 (formerly 149.99).

Isn’t it the UK? Scroll down to see Amazon Fire tablet deals in your area.

Best Amazon Fire Tablet Deals Today

Amazon Fire 7 Tablets: You’ll see 49.99 34.99 34.99 tablets on Amazon not every day, even on the 7-inch budget model. However, Amazon Fire 7 tablets have always been found at affordable prices, and now you can get great discounts on cheap devices.

Fire HD 8 Tablets: Amazon 89.99 64.99 Save 25 Fire HD 8 Tablets on Amazon This Week. This is a great price for an already cheap Fire-OS tablet, perfect for catching up with streaming, browsing the web, or playing some games without breaking your bank.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablets: You can also upgrade to the 149.99 104.99 10-inch model on Amazon to provide a 1080p Full HD display and 32GB of storage space (and a microSD slot). The 149.99 RRP for this great device was already cheap, but at 45 off it’s a great deal.

Other Fire Tablet Deals

Find out more about today’s best Amazon Fire tablet deals

Here at Tech Radar, we’ve put together a variety of cheap Android tablet deals, but if you want something a little more premium, check out the latest Samsung tablet prices or iPad deals.

Don’t forget to check out more discounts on upcoming Bank Holiday Sale

