Windows 10: 20H2 preview removes old Edge, 21H1 gets buggy printer fix





Microsoft has released a preview of the fix for the Windows 10 20H2 update scheduled for next month’s patch Tuesday and a fix for a printer bug that will affect the upcoming update of Windows 1021H1 features.

As always, Microsoft has released a preview of bug fixes that will be deployed in the April 13, 2020 patch Tuesday, April 13, 2021 update, which is not an option for security updates.

Release preview channel 20H2

20H2 build 19042.906 (KB5000842) is available to insiders in the 20H2 release preview channel.

One notable change is the removal of Microsoft’s legacy Edge browser, which was no longer supported on March 9, 2021.

“We have removed the unsupported Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop application and installed a new Microsoft Edge,” Microsoft said in the release notes.

This update is called the “C” week update and provides an opportunity for administrators to test the cumulative updates that arrive in next month’s “B” week patch Tuesday security update.

The new Edge is already the default browser for Windows 10, version 20H2, so the update will not reinstall the new Edge, it will only remove Edge Legacy. The legacy Edge removal update will also be deployed to older versions of Windows 10.

The legacy Edge removal is also part of the preview of Windows 10, version 1909, which will end support on May 11, 2021. The KB5000850 update pushes the 1909 build to 18363.1474.

Beta channel 21H1

In addition, Microsoft has released a fix for the printer glitch in the 21H1 preview for beta channel insiders. Following the March 9th patch Tuesday update, Microsoft has already released fixes for older versions of Windows 10 over two out-of-band updates.

This update moves the 20H1 to build 19043.906 (KB5000842) and includes only one new fix for the printer issue. However, it contains all the fixes from the March 15th 21H1 preview of build 19043.899.

“Fixed an issue where the graphic content of a document could not be printed after installing the March 9, 2021 update,” Microsoft said.

21H1 feature updates are minor and are delivered with service technology as well as cumulative updates. This should be a quick and painless update for systems running Windows 10 version 2004 or 20H2. All 21H1 Windows 10 editions will be serviced for 18 months.

Finally, Microsoft has released Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.3530.0. This is for users who are using the 21H1 release on the beta channel or the latest 20H2 release on the current release preview channel.

Updates from Windows Feature Experience Pack updates are delivered to insiders via Windows Update, as are cumulative updates.

Microsoft is testing it as a way to provide new feature improvements other than major Windows 10 feature updates.

