Alibaba, Amazon, Parantil, Google, Takeda, Unity Cathywood Ark bought and sold on Thursday





Cathie Woods Ark Investment Management will send you an email every night listing the shares traded by the company’s ETFs that day. Over the last few months, email has shown that certain stocks have skyrocketed during non-business hours sessions. A list of 39 stocks bought and sold by hedge funds on Thursday.

Trading on Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF):

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN): Purchased 468,600 shares of an online real estate company. That’s about 0.25% of ETFs.

Open Door shares closed at $ 23.04, up 2.35% on Thursday, and fell 0.65% outside business hours. The 52-week high is $ 39.24 and the low is $ 10.55.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN): Sold 3,571 shares of the global e-commerce giant. That’s about 0.28% of ETFs.

Amazon.com’s share price closed Thursday at $ X, down 1.32%. The 52-week high is $ 3,552.25 and the low is $ 1,885.78.

Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA): Sold 51,402 shares of ABC company. That’s about 0.29% of ETFs.

Alibaba shares closed Thursday at $ 222.72, down 2.99% and rose 0.96% outside business hours. The 52-week high is $ 319.32 and the low is $ 184.5.

Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY): Sold 78,519 shares of ABC company. That’s about 0.16% of ETFs.

Tencent shares closed at $ 77.42, up 0.79% on Thursday, and rose another 0.31% outside business hours. The 52-week high is $ 99.40 and the low is $ 46.98.

Trading of the Ark Genome Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG)

Signify Health Inc (NYSE: SGFY): Purchased 68,499 shares of a healthcare technology company, or about 0.19% of ETFs.

Signify shares closed Thursday at $ 27.52, up 13.3%. The 52-week high is $ 40.79 and the low is $ 22.13.

Seer Inc (NASDAQ: SEER): Purchased 77,391 shares of a life sciences company. That’s about 0.04% of ETFs.

Foresight shares closed on Thursday at $ 41.74, down 8.14%. The 52-week high is $ 86.55 and the low is 38.37.

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR): Purchased 112,514 shares of a life sciences and materials science company. That’s about 0.08% of ETFs.

Schledinger shares closed at $ 69.43, down 3.61% on Thursday, soaring 0.79% outside business hours. The 52-week high is $ 117 and the low is $ 35.80.

Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX): Purchased 1,028 shares of a Canadian oncology company. That’s about 0.0003% of ETFs.

Lipare shares closed on Thursday at $ 3,0.05, up 6.07%. The 52-week high is $ 46.44 and the low is $ 21.45.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC): Purchased 80,118 shares of a telemedicine company. That’s about 0.15% of ETFs.

Terradock shares closed 3.2% on Thursday at $ 176.16, up 0.82% outside business hours. The 52-week high is 308 and the low is $ 134.12.

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY): Purchased 127,800 shares of an ultrasonic technology company. That’s about 0.02% of ETFs.

Butterfly shares closed at $ 18, down 2.6% on Thursday, rising 0.83% outside business hours. The 52-week high is $ 29.13 and the low is $ 9.34.

Adaptive Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT): Purchased 180,617 shares of a life sciences company. That’s about 0.0756% of ETFs.

Adaptive shares closed at $ 38.68 on Thursday, down 0.78%. The 52-week high is $ 71.25 and the low is $ 22.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX): Sold 102,956 shares of a biopharmacy company. That’s about 0.23% of ETFs.

Vertex shares closed on Thursday at $ 212.36, down 0.39%. The 52-week high is $ 306.08 and the low is $ 202.56.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK): Sold 113,025 shares of a Japanese pharmaceutical company. That’s about 0.024% of ETFs.

Takeda’s share price closed Thursday at $ 19.23, down 0.16%. The 52-week high is $ 20 and the low is $ 14.46.

Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY): Sold 36,861 shares of a Swiss healthcare company. That’s about 0.01% of ETFs.

Roche shares closed on Thursday at a slightly lower $ 40.65. The 52-week high is $ 47.15 and the low is $ 36.42.

Trading of Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK)

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC): Purchased 180,692 shares of a telemedicine company. That’s about 0.15% of ETFs.

Terradock shares closed 3.2% on Thursday at $ 176.16, up 0.82% outside business hours. The 52-week high is 308 and the low is $ 134.12.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U): Purchased 200,700 shares of a video game software development company. That’s about 0.0844% of ETFs.

Unity’s share price fell 1.97% on Thursday, closing at $ 90.88 and soaring 0.35% outside business hours. The 52-week high is $ 174.94 and the low is $ 65.11.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR): Purchased 783,500 shares of big data analytics company. That’s about 0.791% of ETFs.

Palantir shares closed at $ 22.58, up 3.20% on Thursday, soaring 0.53% outside business hours. The 52-week high is $ 45 and the low is $ 8.90.

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG): Purchased 148,542 shares of an online real estate marketplace company. That’s about 0.0847% of ETFs.

Zillow’s share price closed 1.4% on Thursday at $ 131.35 and rose 0.49% outside business hours. The 52-week high is $ 212.40 and the low is $ 28.26.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM): Purchased 50,395 shares of a video calling company. That’s about 0.0734% of ETFs.

Zoom shares closed on Thursday at $ 314.85, down 0.04%. The 52-week high is $ 588.84 and the low is $ 108.53.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE): We purchased 306,976 shares of a clinical biotechnology company, which is about 0.1075% of ETFs.

Fate shares closed on Thursday at $ 78.52, down 4.22%. The 52-week high is $ 121.16 and the low is $ 19.80.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM): We purchased 122,367 strains of advanced genetic drug innovators, which is about 0.0469% of ETFs.

Beam shares closed at $ 83.34, up 3.08% on Thursday, and rose another 1.69% during non-business hours. The 52-week high is $ 126.90 and the low is $ 14.80.

Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE): Purchased 100,684 shares of Internet and mobile platform company. That’s about 0.0926 %% of ETFs.

Maritime stocks closed at $ 202.6, up 2.59% on Thursday, and rose another 0.59% outside business hours. The 52-week high is $ 285 and the low is $ 40.41.

Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TECY): Sold 307,283 shares of a Chinese multinational corporation. That’s about 0.1102% of ETFs.

Tencent shares closed Thursday at $ 77.42, up 0.79%. The 52-week high is $ 99.40 and the low is $ 46.98.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN): Sold 27,672 shares of a biotechnology company. That’s about 0.06% of ETFs.

Regeneron shares closed on Thursday at $ 463.48, up 0.69%. The 52-week high is $ 664.64 and the low is $ 424.02.

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 309,932 shares of an online payments company. That’s about 0.33% of ETFs.

Paypal’s share price fell 0.01% on Thursday, closing at $ 234.24 and rising 0.11% outside business hours. The 52-week high is $ 309.14 and the low is $ 89.88.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG): Sold 434,179 shares of Flash Data Storage Company. That’s about 0.0412% of ETFs.

Net shares closed at $ 21.15, up 1.24% on Thursday and fell 1.65% outside business hours. The 52-week high is $ 29.53 and the low is $ 10.54.

Paccar Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR): Sold 134,000 shares of truck maker. That’s about 0.0564% of ETFs.

Paccar shares closed on Thursday at $ 92.27, up 1.27%. The 52-week high is $ 103.19 and the low is $ 55.93.

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS): Sold 71,063 shares of a pharmaceutical company. That’s about 0.0287% of ETFs.

Novartis shares closed Thursday at $ 87.21, up 1.37%. The 52-week high is $ 98.52 and the low is $ 74.3.

Trading ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ)

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPFR): Purchased 68,100 shares of a blank check company. That’s about 0.217% of ETFs.

Jaws shares closed at $ 10.20, up 0.5% on Thursday, soaring 0.98% outside business hours. The 52-week high is $ 12.10 and the low is $ 9.95.

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU): Purchased 31,505 shares of a Chinese internet company. That’s about 0.204% of ETFs.

Baidu’s share price fell 14.5% on Thursday, closing at $ 204.57 and rising 2.65% outside business hours. The 52-week high is $ 354.8 and the low is $ 90.94.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL): Sold 3,088 shares of Google’s parent company. That’s about 0.197% of ETFs.

Alphabet shares closed at a slightly lower $ 2032.46 on Thursday, rising 0.37% outside business hours. The 52-week high is $ 2145.14 and the low is $ 1075.08.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) Trading:

Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ): Purchased 745,700 shares of an online mobile gaming company. That’s about 0.2108% of ETFs.

Skillz shares fell 3.25% on Thursday to close at $ 19.34 and rose 2.28% outside business hours. The 52-week high is $ 46.30 and the low is $ 9.8.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ :: OPEN): Purchased 453,600 shares of an online real estate company. That’s about 0.15% of ETFs.

Open Door shares closed at $ 23.04, up 2.35% on Thursday, and fell 0.65% outside business hours. The 52-week high is $ 39.24 and the low is $ 10.55.

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU): Purchased 32,600 shares of a Chinese internet company. That’s about 0.1% of ETFs.

Baidu’s share price fell 14.5% on Thursday, closing at $ 204.57 and rising 2.65% outside business hours. The 52-week high is $ 354.8 and the low is $ 90.94.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC): Purchased 58,186 shares of a telemedicine company. That’s about 0.1518% of ETFs.

Terradock shares closed at $ X176.16, down 3.2% on Thursday, and rose 0.82% outside business hours. The 52-week high is 308 and the low is $ 134.12.

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI): Sold 6765 shares of Argentine online marketplace company. That’s about 0.14% of ETFs.

Mercado Libre shares closed Thursday at $ 1402.50, up 1.06%. The 52-week high is $ 2020 and the low is $ 435.04.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE): Sold 120,362 shares of a global exchange company. That’s about 0.2% of ETFs.

Intercontinental stocks closed on Thursday at $ 112.28, down 0.29%. The 52-week high is $ 119 and the low is $ 72.51.

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 56,687 shares of an online payments company. That’s about 0.19% of ETFs.

Paypal’s share price closed 0.01% on Thursday at $ 234.24 and rose 0.11% outside business hours. The 52-week high is $ 309.14 and the low is $ 89.88.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU): Sold 42,662 shares of TV streaming platform company. That’s about 0.2% of ETFs.

Roku’s share price fell 0.26% on Thursday to close at $ 317.62 and rose 0.35% outside business hours. The 52-week high is $ 486.7 and the low is $ 79.38.

