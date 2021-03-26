A major Israeli IoT company landed in the United States amid a surge in global malware attacks





From wearables, monitors, medical devices to industrial robots, the Internet of Things (IoT) is expanding its reach, boosted by the availability of 4G and 5G networks, but is a leading Israeli tech company. Is just as focused on IoT opportunities. Cyber ​​criminal.

Israeli end-to-end custom software developer Commit has doubled its revenue in five years, increased its staff by 30% in 12 months, and then committed to the United States as part of its global expansion plan.

Founded in 2005, Commit offers a variety of engineering capabilities and specializes in advanced technologies and applications for multiple industries such as FinTech, Medtech, Martech, IoT and Consumer Goods. The flexible R & D methodology helps transform the client’s technology vision, reducing costs by more than 40% and claiming that 90% of projects can be released earlier than planned.

The company’s new Commit USA Business Unit aims to optimize Commits’ growing international organization, oversee the strategic planning of its global account management team, and ensure that corporate delivery capabilities meet the needs of the US market. Max Nirenberg Will take the lead.

Commit president Arik Faingold said the pace of innovation has never been faster and startups are launching and failing more than ever. Great ideas alone are not enough to succeed. Many organizations lack engineering capabilities, development know-how, and the right resources to bring their products to market. This can be useful for commits.

Maxs’ experience and passion for building successful sales teams and customer-centric services on a global scale will be invaluable to organizations and customers as they expand into new international markets.

The company said IoT offers a special opportunity in the United States, showing that IoT end-user solutions will grow to $ 1.6 trillion by 2025, with more than 5.4 billion IoT-connected devices expected in North America alone. I am.

However, the desire to enter the booming IoT market also seems to be a shared goal of the hacker community. According to data presented by Atlas VPN, malware attacks on IoT devices in 2020 surged 66% compared to 2019, based on SonicWall’s Global Cyberattack Trend Report. In a year, they increased from 34.3 million to nearly 56.9 million. Attacks peaked in October 2020, with 10.8 million more attacks than in 2017 as a whole.

Of all the industries, the education sector was hit hardest, with an average of 71 IoT malware attempts per month. In terms of hacking locations, IoT malware attacks increased in all global regions last year, but some regions were more affected than others.

Of concern to Commit USA, North America saw the largest increase in IoT malware cases in 2020, jumping 152%. Europe occupies the second place on the list, with malware attacks on IoT devices increasing 48% year-on-year in 2020. In Asia, cases of IoT malware increased by 18% year-on-year, while in Africa, Australia and South America there was a minimal increase of 17%.

AtlasVPN said the increase in IoT malware attacks was not completely unexpected. By 2020, IoT technology is estimated to be in 95% of new product-designed electronics, and it makes sense that as the number of devices with IoT technology increases, so does cyber threats. It was.

Worryingly, in a new world of work where hybrid models dominate, the move to remote work is another factor behind the surge in IoT malware attacks in 2020, Atlas VPN said.

When workers begin to access corporate systems through home networks, which are often connected to multiple insecure home devices, the latter becomes an attractive target for cybercriminals and uses vulnerable IoT devices. I found that I could access the company network.

