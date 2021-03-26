Xbox March Event: ID @ Xbox Stream Start Time, Viewing Location





Microsoft will soon launch the / twitchgaming ID @ Xbox showcase. This is an upcoming March 26 event in partnership with Twitch, featuring over 100 titles for the Xbox console, PC, and the wider Xbox platform. Livestream is primarily focused on independent developers and their upcoming projects, featuring all-new trailers and interviews. Microsoft has proven to be keen on keeping expectations down, but we look forward to a valuable announcement.

/ twitchgaming ID @ Xbox Here’s what you need to know about showcases, their scheduled start times, and how to watch your event:

ID @ Xbox March Showcase: What to Expect

The upcoming Chernobyl shooter, STALKER 2, is one of the confirmed titles on the ID @ Xbox showcase. Source: GSC Game World

In parallel with Twitch Gaming, Microsoft is hosting an event on March 26th to showcase notable titles in the immediate vicinity of a small studio. Don’t expect expensive titles like Halo Infinite to appear here. Instead, the focus will be on small, independent projects on the Xbox platform. The company has announced that it will feature over 100 titles, including 25 new trailers and gameplay in the stream.

It’s not a blockbuster seen at other Xbox events, but some of these titles are expected to include the most anticipated games on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. Previously announced developers and publishers include DrinkBox, Curve Digital, Devolver Digital, and Dear Villagers, all of which will be announced at the show. Confirmed titles include STALKER 2, Second Extinction, The Ascent, The Wild at Heart, Voidtrain, Exo One, and 12 Minutes. We also look forward to new details on indie hits from 2020. This includes FallGuys and Among Us for Xbox, both heading to the console later this year.

ID @ XboxMarch Showcase start date and time

Microsoft has scheduled a March showcase for ID @ Xbox on March 26, 2021, starting at 9am Pacific Summer Time / 12pm Eastern Standard Time / 4pm Greenwich Mean Time. While the US clock has recently changed during daylight savings time, it is worth emphasizing that daylight savings time is adopted in Europe and many other regions in the second half of the month. In other words, the United States is now relatively one hour behind and the time difference is small.

Microsoft has not previously confirmed the execution time of the ID @Xbox showcase.

ID @Xbox How to watch March Showcase

/ twitchgaming D @ Xbox showcases are streamed via Twitch and are accessible from both the official Twitch Gaming channel and the Xbox Twitch channel. Microsoft is directly affiliated with the livestreaming platform and will not be officially available on other video platforms. You can also follow Windows Central to see the latest and latest announcements made throughout the show.

Please let us know in the comments what you would like to see from the ID @ Xbox showcase.

WSJ to acquire chat: Microsoft and Discord may agree on acquisition agreement next month

A new report from The Wall Street Journal claims that Microsoft is in exclusive negotiations to buy Discord for $ 10 billion and the deal could be agreed soon next month. The news arrives a few days after it becomes clear that Discord is considering a sale and that Microsoft is a potential buyer alongside Epic Games and others.

Our favorite multiplayer games on Xbox to collaborate and compete are:

Some of the best games in the Xbox ecosystem are multiplayer games where you team up or play against other players. Here are some of my favorite multiplayer titles available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S:

