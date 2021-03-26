There are plenty of opportunities in the pet tech industry and how tax credits can help





Julio Gonzalez, National Tax Reform Expert and CEO of Engineered Tax Services (ETS), Growth Partnership, and ABLE CRM.

Getty

The pandemic and subsequent blockades flooded people with animal rescue facilities and procured the perfect blockade sidekick. The shelter reported a significant reduction in occupancy, and many who would not have had time before could experience the emotional and lifestyle benefits of rescuing pets in the shelter. .. As more and more Americans welcomed new pets to their homes, this naturally caused a surge in pet technology, pet food and related industries. In fact, the American Pet Products Association predicts that Americans spent a record $ 99 billion on pets last year.

Americans have tens of millions of dogs and cats, and 44% and 35% of American families have dogs and cats, respectively. Companies trying to make the lives of these pets and their owners easier have a huge market. Pet owners are always looking for healthier foods, better training, rewarding treats, more reliable medicines and supplements, and other products for non-human families.

These situations are final to those in the pet technology industry and those seeking the idea of ​​investing in this sector, familiar with the numerous tax incentives granted to pet research and development (R & D). It will be a good opportunity to utilize it. -Technical space.

Such R & D incentives are easy to understand and apply. The United States is proud to be a country that encourages entrepreneurs and investors to seek new creative progress. Policy makers have long understood that innovation requires both time and financial resources as an integral part of research and development. The US Government has effectively implemented systems to promote and encourage innovation. Rarely discussed, such tax credits work overtime to keep American innovation moving.

When it comes to R & D tax credits, the pet products industry is no different than any other company that incorporates R & D practices. Work experience with industry insiders is unaware of most business owners of companies eligible for R & D tax credits, adding significantly more costs than required for the R & D process.

So what do companies need to do to qualify for an R & D tax credit? It simply needs to create a new product or process in it. This includes:

Create new products and processes or improve existing ones.

Functionally enhance existing products or formulations.

We support our customers in solving technical problems.

Creating new software for use or sale, or improving existing software.

Patent application and prototyping.

Other eligible costs include employee wages, supplies costs, exam costs, and costs associated with research contracts. R & D credits are available to companies that have researched and ly developed pet technology or essentially any technology. These credits are not limited to foods, medicines and supplements. Technology that solves the problem also applies. This is especially important when pet owners are considering suboptimal training such as cameras, trackers, healthier eating options, educational games, and toy play.

In addition, R & D credits for the important role that exists in the veterinary and pet health industry cannot be ignored. Beyond medicine, the technology industry surrounding pet health technology and veterinary practice management is extensive. Products that make veterinary practice smarter or more efficient are in great demand, and developers of these products can also take advantage of the given R & D credits.

As pet owners grow and pet owners spend more money and time with their pets, there is a vast market waiting for entrepreneurs who are willing to spend their time and money on innovation. R & D tax credits help speed up the process of advancing pet technology. They exist to enable innovators to take risks inherent in the research and development of products that make the world faster, smarter, more efficient and safer.

