Anti-Semitic comments found on the Auschwitz Memorial Google Maps.Google apologizes, world news





Investigations revealed that the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, now a museum, was the target of anti-Semitic content on Google Maps, and Google was unable to remove such comments.

Over 150 anti-Semitic comments have been posted on the Google Maps website for the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

In the “Tell me what you like about this place” section, you’ll hear comments such as “Heil Hitler” and “It’s a shame that SS broke up long ago.”

These comments have been on the website for months and even have been there for years. For example, comments such as “The shower was a great experience. Anne Frankley Im was glad I came” and “It’s a good place to go if you want to lose weight quickly” are 4 and 9 years respectively. It’s been around for a while.

See also | Auschwitz survivors virtually celebrate their anniversary in fear of a pandemic

Some users post anonymously, but anti-Semitism under the guise of Holocaust survivor Primo Levi, Australian serial killer Ivan Milat, SS commander Michael Wittmann, Adolf Hitler, etc. Some users have posted comments about.

This observation was made through a survey conducted by the Guardian, an international media house. The report also claims that over 153 comments remained online for more than 24 hours, even though investigators attempted to flag comments using the “flag as inappropriate” feature. I will.

The museum claims that this has been a problem for a long time. A spokesman for the Auschwitz Memorial said, “Sadly, various disturbing anti-Semitic comments are often not deleted after being reported because they do not violate regulations.” ..

All problematic reports were redirected to the Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that provides advice and support to Jews experiencing anti-Semitism.

“It is sadly predictable that the Auschwitz list will attract anti-Semitic comments, and Google should put in place a system to deal with this,” said a CST spokesman.

“Unfortunately [Googles] Not doing so is yet another example of the need for effective regulation by online hazard bills. It’s clear that the platform’s existing policies aren’t doing that job. “

Google added that appropriate actions were taken, comments were prioritized, and the system was evaluated to ensure that such a situation would not occur in the future.

A Google spokeswoman said, “We are appalled by these reviews on the platform and are taking steps to remove the content and prevent further misuse.” “We have a clear policy that prohibits offensive and fake reviews and we are working 24 hours a day to monitor the map. In this case we need to do better. We know that and are working on evaluating and improving our detection system. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos