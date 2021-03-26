Five of Houston’s Most Popular Innovation Stories This Week





Editor’s Note: Another week has passed and it’s time to put together the top headlines of the last few days. The Houston technology and Innovation Map startup news trends included innovators you should know, a guest column on the importance of startup data, and news from Google.

Three Houston Innovators You Should Know This Week

This week’s Houston innovator summary includes Angela Holmes from Mercury Data Science, Ashok Gowda from BioTex, and Rachel Monton from ClassPass.Courtesy photo

This week’s summary of Houston Innovators to Know introduces three local innovators who have recently gained a lot of attention across the data science, consumer technology, and medical device innovation industries. Click here to read more.

Google invests $ 50 million in Texas to share new details about its upcoming Houston office

Google has announced that its Houston office will be delivered in May.Google photo courtesy

Mark the calendar: In May, Google will complete the construction of its first office in Houston.

Google will occupy the ground floor of the One Buffalo Heights Building on 3663 Washington Avenue, for a total of 11,000 square feet. The tech giant unveiled its Houston office last June.

The number of Google employees working at the Houston office, the regional hub for the Google Cloud sales team, is unknown. However, if Google complies with industry standards for per capita office space, the Houston office will accommodate approximately 60-70 employees.

Google has unveiled a May schedule for the Houston office to be completed on March 18, along with a broader announcement about investing $ 50 million in Texas office and data center space this year. Click here to read more.

Houston Expert: How to harness the power of data and analytics to inform small businesses

Start-ups and SMEs are accumulating data every day. Here’s how to take advantage of this:Photos via Getty Images

Starting a business in the digital age offers entrepreneurs unprecedented benefits with technologies and tools designed to optimize the operation of their business. Business owners, whether B2C or B2B, can collect almost any data and metrics to improve performance.

Being able to interpret data and make data-based decisions is key to business success. It’s no longer just a privilege for large companies. Small businesses need it more than ever to achieve sustainable growth in the digital age.

Challenge? There are a myriad of analytical tools and resources that can generate data, but we need people who can extract insights from vast amounts of data. Click here to read more.

Ion Houston Nominates New Partners, Growing Startups Nominate New CTO, More Regional Innovation News

In the latest summary of Houston Innovation News that you may have missed, Houston startups have won the international COVID-19 Innovation Competition and The Ion has a new founding partner.Photo courtesy of Aeon

It was a busy week with virtual SXSW and spring break. Because of this, some of Houston’s innovation news may have gone through some cracks.

This short story summary of Houston Innovation adds to Houston startups’ executives, the impending deadline for local accelerator applications, and the latest news from The Ion. Click here to read more.

Houston Energy Startup Acquired by Growing Technology Company

Founder and President Trent Crow (left), Founder and Vice President Paul Pallas, and other Real Simple Energy teams have moved to Arcadia following the acquisition. Photo courtesy of Real Simple Energy

The massive winter weather disaster in February highlighted fragile availability and volatile electricity costs throughout the Houston region and Texas. Just a month after the disaster, a Washington, DC-based company scooped up Houston-based Real Simple Energy to bring power back into the hands of Texas power consumers.

Arcadia, a tech company that connects US homeowners and renters to renewable energy, said it purchased Real Simple Energy on March 17. The terms and conditions of the 3-year-old startup have not been disclosed.

Real Simple Energy’s automated platform matches electricity usage with the lowest rates on the Texas market to reduce electricity costs. The company manages all aspects of the customer’s monthly electricity bill.

Trent Crow, co-founder and CEO of Real Simply Energy, said all eight of the company’s employees will be transferred to Arcadia and soon more workers will be hired. The company has maintained a combination of office workers and remote workers. Crow says Arcadia will look for an office space in Houston later this year. Click here to read more.

