Arena looks like iOS compared to PC





If you have a new device, it’s pretty streamlined

Magic: The Gathering Arena is finally here on iOS.

It took almost two years for Wizards of the Coast (some people call it a “small indie company”) to move games from PC / Mac platform exclusivity to mobile devices.

how was it? If you have a new device, it’s almost positive.

This is a very mulligan-compatible opening hand on your PC.

And the opening hand on iOS looks like this:

Next, the state of the board on the PC is as follows.

And the board status of the same deck on iOS is:

It’s the same, right? The game is played 1: 1 and the only real information that is truncated is a giant avatar and a crushed pet. This has no effect on gameplay. If you want your hand to pop out from the bottom of the screen, just tap it. The card works like Magic, the account automatically works with the PC edition, and everything is there. I can pick up one and play: but when I log in to each one, it launches from the other (I get the general “lost connection” message).

That’s almost everything. There’s no other ecosystem to worry about, so you can play with all your decks. In my experience, I have some awkward frame rate issues on all my devices. However, I found that all the games I played were playable. Most taps are accurate and the action is intentional, so you’ve never accidentally triggered something unexpected.

It’s important to point out that I’m testing this on the iPhone 11. Note that not everyone shares this same experience. Some people using older devices have bigger problems, especially with regard to frame rate. Hopefully the wizard can make it totally smooth, but thankfully you don’t have to pay for the mobile port. Otherwise, you will have bigger problems.

Magic: This is a great opportunity to enter the arena. Dive in and use some of your starter decks to resist the urge to spend money. Get some wildcards (a way to unlock certain singles in the arena) and ponder some potential decks without them. The next season will start next month with Strixhaven. Then you can decide if it’s worth pursuing!

