This Week’s Deals: 20% Off Samsung’s T7 Touch SSD, etc.

When spring began this week, we found some good tech deals across the web. Samsung has cut the price of the T7 Touch Portable SSD by 20%, giving it a good opportunity to get a pocket-sized storage device at the cheapest price ever. If you’re checking out your Fire tablet, today’s Deal of the Day gives you a 43% discount on Fire HD 10. Also, Apple’s MacBook Pro M1 remains $ 150 off, while the Apple Watch SE has dropped to $ 259. Here are some great deals you can get from this week to today.

Samsung T7 Touch

Samsung

The small 500GB Samsung T7 Touch portable SSD has dropped to $ 88, the lowest ever. Only the black model is for sale, but all storage capacity is discounted. The 1TB model costs $ 178 and the 2TB costs $ 330. The drive is not only ultra-portable, about the size of a credit card and weighing just 2 ounces, but also has many security features such as password protection, AES 256-bit hardware encryption, and a fingerprint sensor.

Buy Samsung T7 Touch (500GB) on Amazon-$ 88

Amazon Fire HD 10

Engadget

The 64GB version of the Fire HD 10 tablet is $ 108 off today with 43% off. It’s the most expensive of Amazon’s affordable Fire tablet series, but it’s also the best choice in terms of specs and performance. He scored 88 points for his sharp screen, processor, RAM upgrades, and hands-free Alexa controls.

Buy Fire HD 10 Tablets on Amazon-$ 108

MacBook Pro M1

Engadget

Apple’s MacBook Pro M1 has dropped to $ 1,150, thanks to a sale price combined with an automatically applied coupon. This is the best price I’ve seen on a laptop just launched late last year. He scored 84 points for his incredible fast performance, excellent battery life, and rugged keyboard and trackpad.

Buy MacBook Pro M1 (256GB) on Amazon-$ 1,150 Buy MacBook Pro M1 (512GB) on Amazon-$ 1,350

Apple Watch SE

Engadget

The Apple Watch SE is still available on Amazon for $ 259. Not a record low, but if you’ve been waiting for Apple’s most affordable smartwatch price cuts, this remains a fair amount. The SE scored 88 for its excellent performance, comfortable design, and solid feature set.

Buy Apple Watch SE (GPS) on Amazon-$ 259 Buy Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) on Amazon-$ 329

Magic keyboard for iPad

Engadget

Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard for the iPad remains at $ 199, which is $ 100 cheaper than the regular price. There are many other cheap keyboards available for the iPad, but the Magic Keyboard is arguably the best, and certainly the most luxurious. The 11-inch model works with the 11-inch iPad Pro and the latest iPad Air. The Magic Keyboard scored 84 points for its excellent typing experience, excellent trackpad, and ability to charge the iPad while magnetically connected.

Buy an 11-inch Magic Keyboard on Amazon-$ 199

Sony WH-1000XM4

Billy Steele / Engadget

Our current favorite wireless headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, have dropped to $ 278 across the web. Adorama launches a portable battery pack with discounted headphones at no additional charge. We scored 94 for the XM4’s excellent sound and ANC quality, multi-device connectivity, and automatic pause when speaking.

Buy WH-1000XM4 Bundle on Adorama-$ 278 Buy WH-1000XM4 on Amazon-$ 278 Buy WH-1000XM4 on Best Buy-$ 278 Buy WH-1000XM4 on B & H-$ 278

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Nintendo

Both Mario Kart Live Home Circuit Mario Set and Luigi Set are available for sale on Amazon. These are great ways to inject more fun into your race competition. Each pack contains a character-driven cart controlled by Nintendo Switch, as well as a gate for creating your own IRL tracks.

Buy Home Circuit (Mario) at Amazon-$ 94 Buy Home Circuit (Luigi) at Amazon-$ 89

Omaze PC Sweepstakes

Omaze

Omaze is currently in a sweepstakes and can earn $ 20,000 to build your dream PC. There is no admission fee, but if you pay an additional admission fee, the donated funds will benefit Gamers Outreach, an organization that provides video games and other recreation to children in the hospital. You can also use the code AFF50 to get 50 bonus entries.

Prices and availability are subject to change. No donations or payments are required to participate in or win this sweepstakes. See the official rules of Omaze.

Enter to win in Omaze

New technology deals Amazon Fire TV Cube

Amazon’s most powerful streaming device, the Fire TV Cube, sells for $ 100. That’s $ 20 off regular price, not the lowest ever, but still a good selling price. Dolby Vision and HDR + support, reliable processing of voice commands, and speedy performance gave the Cube a score of 84.

Buy Fire TV Cube on Amazon-100 $

Anchor Eufy RoboVac 11S Max

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac 11S Max is $ 170, which is $ 80 down from its regular price. This is a more powerful version of one of our favorite budget robot vacuums and you get a lot for your money. It doesn’t connect to WiFi, but comes with a remote control that allows you to change cleaning modes and schedule. Its 2000Pa suction cleans various types of carpets and hardwood floors and, when complete, automatically returns to the base and recharges.

Buy RoboVac 11S Max on Amazon-$ 170

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Mouse

Razer’s high-end Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse has dropped to a record low of $ 100. We are generally a fan of the Basilisk family, Basilisk X Hyperspeed is recommended for most people, and Ultimate is perfect for anyone who needs all the bells and whistles possible with a gaming mouse. It features a Focus + 20k DPI optical sensor, custom RGB lighting, 11 programmable buttons and 100 hours of battery life.

Buy Basilisk Ultimate on Amazon-100 $

Logitech M585 multi-device mouse

Logitech’s M585 mouse is $ 15 off for $ 25. This option is suitable if you need a basic wireless mouse that works with multiple devices. You can connect this mouse to two devices at once and easily switch between them using Bluetooth or the included integrated receiver. The compact design of the M585 and a single AA battery highly value the battery life of two years.

Buy Logitech M585 on Amazon-$ 25

