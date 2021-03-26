Rewrite queries based on context to meet intent





So what is a patent based on this new search intent?

For years, I’ve been looking at sources to discuss the intent behind the search. I also keep an eye out for patents from search engines and what search engineers are saying about patents.

That’s why the author of the patent caught my attention when the new patent granted by Google was named “Predict the Intent of Searching in a Specific Context.” This is a patent granted in February 2021.

Thanks to my interest in patents based on these search intents, I’ve posted posts such as “Formatted queries help search engines understand the user intent of queries” and “Why people google Google”. I started writing. Understanding user data to measure searcher intent.

This is also the subject of the presentations I saw at the search conference, and the presenters of those sessions insisted that SEO experts should see the SERPs that the desired keywords take them.

These speakers are encouraged to look at the intent behind the page for the selected keyword to understand how others are optimizing the page ranking for a particular keyword.

The predictive intent of searching for a particular context patent begins with telling us that a computing device can be used to obtain information and facts to help the searcher accomplish a particular task.

For search engines, every search begins with guessing the query term (or keyword) that the searcher uses to search for information.

This patent tells us that we must provide enough information (for example, search query terminology) to guide the computing device to find the information that the searcher is looking for.

Keep in mind that if your search query is not tightly tuned, or if the searcher does not provide any additional information other than the query, your computing device may return too much information.

This can mean that some of the most interesting or relevant information can be difficult for searchers to find.

As with many patents, the beginning of the description points out possible problems that the searcher may have.

The problems that searchers may face when trying to find information are:

Searchers experience stress or enter very detailed queries to waste valuable time and resources on computing devices to get the information they need to perform a particular task. You may want your computing device to perform multiple searches or screen a large number of search results. ..

Most patents provide algorithms that aim to provide a way to solve problems that may be identified in the patent, and this is exactly the case.

This patented technology can help computing systems predict the search intent of queries for a particular context of a computing device.

Search engines may look at contextual information to understand the intent behind the query.

This patent gives us some examples:

place. User interest. Times of Day.

Next, show that the computing system can define the context associated with a search query and use the search query in that associated context, intent, or related context to make predictions based on the purpose of the search. ..

The patented process can then adjust the search results so that the information to meet the intent is emphasized over the other information returned by the search.

The patents then provide an example to explain what they are trying to do.

After a user of a computing device purchases a ticket for a particular movie in a movie theater, the user can have the computing system perform a search using the name of the particular movie as part of a query. ..

The patented system may obtain contextual information, including an indication that tickets have already been purchased for future screenings of a particular movie.

Accordingly, the system can infer that a search containing the name of a particular movie is for purposes other than purchasing additional tickets (eg, user-initiated actions performed by other computing devices). Based on the log data shown).

Therefore, the system may adjust the search results returned by the search so that the show time of the movie is ranked lower than other information about a particular movie (eg reviews, souvenirs, trivia quizzes, etc.). it can.

The inventor of the patent explains why he used the example in this movie to describe the context.

In the current situation (after purchasing a movie ticket), the search results are automatically adjusted to emphasize the information that the searcher is likely to search for, which can reduce the stress of the searcher and save valuable time. You can avoid wasting resources. ..

Reduces the time spent searching for information within and between search results (by including the movie name in the executed query).

This patent shows that contextual information is used in queries to hide results that provide personally identifiable information when it helps to return better results based on the intent behind the search. I have.

Simply put: give people what they want!

And they are also serious about personal privacy.

For example, you can process a user’s ID so that they cannot identify personally identifiable information about the user, or generalize the user’s geographic location to get location information (city, zip code, state level, etc.). I can do it. The inability to identify a particular location for the user.

This patent is located at:

Inventors Predicting Search Intent in Specific Contexts: Yew Jin Lim, Josep Linn, Yuling Liang, Carsten Steinebach, Wei Lwun Lu, Dong Hyun Kim, James Kunz, Lauren Koepnick, Min Yang Transferees: Google LLC US Patents: 10,909,124 Grant: February 2, 2021 Filing date: May 18, 2017

Overview

Describes a computing system that uses a particular search query received from a computing device to determine the intent of the search, based on user-initiated actions performed by a group of computing devices.

The computing system adjusts at least certain parts of the search results obtained from a search using a search query by intently highlighting information that meets the intent.

The computing system sends a tuned display of search results to the computing device.

Predicting context-aware search intent

Google will tell you what kind of contextual information may be considered when the query is executed, and may contain information such as:

User topics of interest (for example, a user’s favorite “things” are usually maintained as a user’s interest graph or other type of data structure). Contact information associated with the user (for example, information about the user’s personal contact information and the user’s friends), colleagues, social media connections, family, and so on. Search history. Location history. Long-term and short-term tasks. Calendar information. Application usage history. Purchase history. favorite. Bookmark. Other information systems about computing devices and information servers can collect information about users of computing devices. Information about the operating state of computing devices. Physical and / or virtual environments for users and / or computing devices at different locations and times.

How can search engines use this context to predict queries that provide useful and useful information to searchers?

This is what the patent points out:

The prediction module may run a machine learning model (for example, a deep learning model) that it receives as input. The search query (or part of the search query) and the current context received from the context module.

Machine learning models can use search queries in the current context to generate indicators of the intent of the search, such as labels and other identifiers, as output.

The intents determined by the forecast module can be selected from a group of predefined intents. Examples of predefined intents include transportation or travel related intents such as ride sharing, flight status, ticket purchases, schedules, and other transportation related intents. And entertainment-related intent (eg, movie reviews, show times, ticket purchases, cast member biographies, album or song reviews, artist biographies, artist tour dates, and other entertainment-related intents).

In addition, intent-related scores may be determined.

This is what the patent tells us about that score:

An intent score can indicate confidence (eg, probability or other degree of probability) that the purpose of performing a search using a search query in the current context is to obtain information that meets the intent. ..

Of course, we’ve seen the word that a certain threshold is met by that score.

If the score is not high enough, search engines may refrain from adjusting search results intentionally.

Conversely, if it exceeds that threshold, the impact of the intent on the query can be much stronger.

This patent provides more details about how the intent is used in connection with the intent to provide results that meet the contextual and informational needs of the searcher.

Expand the intent of search results

When search engineers have written about intent and search in the past, they often talk about intent in terms such as:

Informational.Commercial.Transactional.Navigational.

The info intent gets the response as a result of returning information about the query, such as pizza history or pizza recipes.

For commercial purposes, you will receive a response that returns how to buy things related to the query, such as a local pizzeria, a pizzeria selling pizzeria and sauce store, an oven, and so on.

A transaction intent gets a response that allows a visitor to take some action, such as ordering a pizza to deliver to their home.

Navigation intents get a response that allows a searcher to access a page that they may have visited before, or that they have the idea that the page exists. An example of this is a page that shows where Domino’s Pizza was launched and who is on the company’s board of directors.

Finally, the patent examines the context of a search and attempts to infer the intent behind the search based on that context.

This may include query rewriting to include information about that context.

