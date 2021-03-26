HCL Technologies Opens Digital Acceleration Center in Canada





Noida, India and Mississauga, Ontario-(BUSINESSWIRE)-HCL Technologies (HCL), the world’s leading technology company, today opened an innovation center in Mississauga, Ontario, focusing on digital acceleration. I announced that. From this state-of-the-art Global Delivery Center (GDC), HCL delivers advanced technology solutions to its global client base, accelerating the journey of digital transformation. HCL offers next-generation services such as digital and analytics solutions, cloud consulting and migration, cybersecurity, IT infrastructure and application services. HCL continues to invest heavily in Canada to build innovation and delivery capabilities and strengthen its workforce.

From our state-of-the-art center, clients are all-new innovations enabled by state-of-the-art immersive technology, best-in-class intellectual property solutions, and a unique design thinking approach to some of the most complex problems of Canadian companies. You can experience the world of. EVP & Country Head Canada.

The 350-seat Missisoga Center is one of Canada’s largest HCLs and houses a joint innovation lab for customers to devise, collaborate, develop and deliver futuristic solutions through next-generation technologies in the process of business transformation. To do. HCL plans to create 2,000 new job opportunities in Canada over the next three years, hire diverse and highly skilled local talent in Canada to serve global clients.

Jagadeshwar Gattu, Senior Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies, said: The new Global Delivery Center in Mississauga provides HCL Technologies with the opportunity to expand Canada’s best-in-class digital innovation, create outstanding IT industry employment opportunities in the community, and support global clients. We look forward to further growth and opportunities in Canada in the coming months.

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford said the announcement of new, highly skilled jobs in the tech industry has always been good news for Canadians. We are excited to see such investments and job creation from global leaders like HCL Technologies here in Ontario. This new facility will strengthen the economy and workforce while supporting industry across the country.

Ontario’s extensive talent pool, state-of-the-art innovation ecosystem, and competitive business costs make Ontario an ideal place to invest, Vic Fedeli said. Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. We are proud that HCL has chosen Ontario as the home of its new facility. And increasing investment opportunities through virtual trade missions and positioning Ontario as a leader in innovation and technology is a direct result of government action.

HCL’s Mississauga GDC is located on Mississauga Road 7125 in Mississauga, Ontario. The Center will comply with all state and federal requirements related to the COVID-19 Safety Protocol and ensure the safety and well-being of all employees working in the field. The GDC will be launched in Canada, including the first office launched in Toronto in 2009, the first GDC launched in New Brunswick in 2019, and planned office expansions in British Columbia and Alberta. HCL has been growing successfully for 12 years. HCL currently employs more than 1,100 people in Canada.

For more information on employment opportunities, please visit www.hcltech.com/carers.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) will provide technology to global enterprises for the next decade today. HCL’s Mode 1-2-3 strategy is based on its deep territory of industry expertise, client-centricity, and idea plannership entrepreneurial culture, enabling enterprises to transform into the next generation.

HCL provides services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R & D Services (ERS), and Products and Platforms (P & P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses by delivering them in the areas of applications, infrastructure, digital process operations, and next-generation digital transformation solutions. ERS provides engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering. P & P provides global clients with the latest software products to meet technology and industry-specific requirements. Through state-of-the-art joint innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and an extensive global network, HCL is integrated in a variety of industries classified as financial services, manufacturing, technology and services, telecom and media, retail and CPG, life sciences and healthcare. Service is provided. , And public services.

As the world’s leading technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability and education initiatives. For the 12 months ending December 31, 2020, HCL had consolidated sales of US $ 100.2 billion. Its 159,682 Ideapreneurs are active in 50 countries.

For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com.

Description of future prospects

