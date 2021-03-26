When does each raid begin in WoW Classic Burning Crusade?





The expansion of World of Warcraft Classic Burning Crusade is imminent. As with classics, raid instances are their best content.

When TBC was first released in 2006, most raid instances were playable, but were locked behind a long attunement quest line that made it impossible to run those instances early in the expansion. It was.

To give the classic TBC the same feel, Blizzard is Blizz Conline, and a new vintage version of the game, similar to the WoW Classic released in 2019, has several raid instances time gated behind the phase-style release. Announced that.

The attunement chain exists in the classic TBC, but Blizzard developers said the attunement quest would be somewhat weakened to accommodate the release of a different phase-style instance than the original TBC.

The raids available at release on TBC will be all three raids that give players Tier 4 gear. This includes Karazhan, Gruuls Lair, and Matheridons Lair.

All other raids are locked. Blizzard does not tell players if the attunement quest line for these instances is viable before other raids are released.

In Phase 2, the Snake God’s Cave and Tempest Keep’s eyes will be unlocked. These are instances that provide players with Tier 5 gear.

Players will then be able to perform Mount Hijar and Black Temple in Phase 3. These are the instances where the player begins to get some of the Tier 6 gear at the end of the game. It is also the place where players begin to acquire the legendary Aginos Wargrave.

After that, Phase 4 will continue and 10 raids Zul Aman will be available. ZulAman is known for providing players with catch-up gear.

Finally, the Classic TBC ends in Phase 5 and the Sunwell Plateau. This is where players get a chance to complete Tier 6 gear.

The official release date for Classic TBC has not yet been announced, but the beta version was released earlier this week.

