ID @ Xbox Showcase Twitch Stream: How to watch and what to expect





Microsoft has received all the attention of independent games today during the ID @ Xbox showcase. You can watch over 100 games, including 25 new gameplays and trailer debuts. They include a very small team and a slightly larger project, as well as an update for STALKER 2. Learn about the game now.

Here’s how to see and expect the entire presentation:

How to watch ID @Xbox showcase

The ID @Xbox showcase will only be streamed on Twitch as Xbox has partnered with the company for the event. It will start on March 26th at 9am (Pacific Standard Time) / noon (Eastern Standard Time). If you don’t want to watch it on Twitch itself, the Xbox channel stream is also embedded above, so you can see all the news and information here.

What to expect

ID @ Xbox Showcase features game announcements from several companies that have already been identified. These include:

DrinkBox StudiosCurve DigitalDear VillagersDevolver Digital

Other confirmed games include The Ascent, The Wild at Heart, Voidtrain, Exo One, developer interviews and free code gifts.

The Xbox Game Pass is a big part of Microsoft’s strategy across the Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC, with announcements about indie games going to service in the stream. Some surprises are expected, as is usually the case with this type of event. Don’t miss the chance to hear the latest news and get free games.

