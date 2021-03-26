Chromecast and Google TV Tips: 10 Tips You Should Know [Video]





Google has determined that Chromecast needs its own Android TV flavor to properly compete with the best streaming sticks on the market. This means a big change in how the device is used. Many readers have been using Chromecast on Google TV for months and here are some tips and tricks that you really need to know.

OG Chromecast, Chromecast 2018 and Chromecast Ultra are very simple and easy to use, but without a “real” interface, all three act as conduits for the connection from your smartphone to your TV. If you just want simplicity, this is great. Not surprisingly, some people want an “appropriate” interface to apps and traditional remotes.

With Google TV, you get a whole new UI with some familiar elements, but with the same benefits as a regular old Chromecast. Plus, if you don’t want to use your smartphone, you can get a little remote control. The added benefit of the new model is that it can become an even more essential component of home entertainment systems, especially with its dedicated remote control. Here are 10 tips and tricks for new and existing Chromecasts used by Google TV owners.

Important Tips and Tips for Video Chromecast Using Google TV

Edit watchlist

Watchlist is a key feature of Chromecast with Google TV and we recommend adding content within the Google TV or Play Movies & TV apps to get better recommendations from all your favorite streaming services. I will.This is Google TV[ウォッチリスト]Works in conjunction with tabs and bookmark options.

The home screen is dynamic, so you can add programs and movies to your watchlist to adjust your experience to better display new content. Even if you have a niche area of ​​interest or a genre you want to see, that’s pretty good.

Tap Google TV / Play Movies & TV Apps> Watch List> Search TV Shows / Movies> Watch List.

Not only that, you can also add TV shows and movies to your watchlist from your browser. Once you’ve signed in to your account in Chrome (or another browser), just search for a movie and in the right sidebar[ウォッチリスト]You can switch between options. Search for “myWatchlist” to see all the content you bookmarked later. This is very convenient.

Controller button remap

The included remote control has a dedicated YouTube button and a Netflix button. These are great for very widespread use of both services, but not for everyone. As this may be the case, we also recommend the ability to remap the Chromecast controller buttons on the Google TV remote.

This has some limitations, but let’s talk about what you can do. You can remap YouTube buttons to a limited number of supported applications such as YouTube, YouTube TV, YouTube Kids, YouTube Music and more. Press and hold the YouTube button to bring up a pop-up menu where you can make adjustments.

However, if you download “Button Mapper” from the Play Store, you can actually change all the buttons on the remote control. This requires an in-app purchase of $ 4.99 to unlock all features, but if you use Chromecast daily on Google TV, it’s worth the asking price. You can run shortcuts, take screenshots, and much more, so you don’t just launch a specific application.

Silent audio feedback

Some people don’t want to hear system sounds when navigating and selecting menus, which is understandable. This is a pretty simple tip for Chromecast that Google TV owners know, but not everyone is a tech geek.

To turn off audio feedback[設定]>[ディスプレイとサウンド]>[システムサウンド]Toggle. This silences all UI operations that occur when navigating the Google TV interface using the remote control.

Google TV has a semi-hidden quick access menu and notification shades that save you the trouble of scrolling through the main UI to important settings pages.Normally you have to scroll right from the menu or exit the app, but on the controller[ホーム]With the push of a button, a side menu opens for quick access to settings and time / weather.

Remove recommendations for services you don’t have

During the initial setup process, you may have skipped a pop-up that you use every day and ask for the streaming service you want to access on your Chromecast with Google TV. At that point, you may not be aware that the service you choose effectively determines which service, movie, or show the recommended content will appear on the main screen of Google TV.

Fortunately, this is an Android TV-based UI, so you can tweak it to improve or remove certain recommendations. To do this[設定]>[アカウントとサインイン]Go to>. [Your Account] > Services> Then turn on or off the installed apps and add / remove recommendations.

Add device and storage space

Google TV can’t protect just 4GB of Chromecast storage, so it’s a good idea to add a USB-C hub to expand your internal storage and make it easier to add peripherals.

You can literally choose from hundreds of USB-C hubs, but for $ 20, you’ll get a pretty small hub that includes a micro SD, SD, USB-A, USB-C, and even an HDMI slot. Option to extend Chromecast functionality on Google TV.

Multi-room audio group

Did you know that you can add Chromecast and Google TV to your speaker group if you have multiple devices linked to your Google Home account? This means that you can use your TV as an additional speaker for your existing group.

To set up this great feature, open the Google Home app on your smartphone> Chromecast> Settings> Groups> From here you can create a new speaker group or add Chromecast to your existing speaker and TV groups ..

App-only mode

If you have kids using Chromecast on Google TV or someone who isn’t tech-savvy, we recommend using the “apps only” mode. This will remove all recommended sections. This is ideal to prevent potentially inappropriate content from being promoted to the front center and tempting clicks.

To turn this mode on[設定]>[アカウント]Go to>. [Your Account] > App-only mode.

This mode can be a big problem for some people, as the experience is significantly lost and the Google Assistant doesn’t work especially when active.

Bluetooth audio

One of the tips you might need to know is that Chromecast with Google TV can sync or pair with Bluetooth speakers and headphones. This is great if you don’t want to bother your friends and family while watching a loud and unpleasant TV show or movie.

[設定]>[リモコンとアクセサリ]> Select headphones / Bluetooth speakers to sync>[接続]Just go to. If you’re considering a soundbar or external audio pickup, you can also use existing streaming apps such as YouTube, Netflix, and Disney + to improve your listening experience.

Customize ambient mode

When you’re not using it, you can set your Chromecast to showcase popular artwork, Google Maps images, your favorite Google Photos collection / album, and more. There are other things that can be adjusted or personalized, such as local weather conditions and dates / times.

So when the Chromecast is idling, ambient mode turns your TV into the equivalent of a large Nest hub or smart display. This doesn’t change the game, but it does help reduce the risk of screen burn-in. To enable, change and tweak ambient mode[設定]>[システム]>[アンビエントモード]Go to.

What are some tips for using Chromecast with Google TV owners?

Do you have your own tips or tricks that we think you should know? Let us know in the comments section below. It may be covered in a future overview.

