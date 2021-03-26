Thanks to Playtonic Friends, the demon turf will switch this summer.





It’s been a while since there was an update for Demon Turf. Developed by Fabraz, who previously released the amazing slime of 2017, this stylish 3D platformer was announced last June with a release date by early 2021.

Announced during Microsoft [email protected] At today’s showcase, Fabraz has released a new trailer. This also confirms that Playtonic Friends has published the game. Given that Fabraz was named in Playtonic’s announcement last month, it’s not surprising to hear that.

To talk more about Demon Turf, Praitonic Friends has published this press release:

Just weeks after opening the lid on its first entry into the publishing world, Playtonic Friends and development partner Fabraz are excited to announce that their debut release will be an extraordinary 3D platformer, Demon Turf. doing. Players need to play the role of the demon Beaves, only 1000 years ago, regain the many lawns of the demon world, defeat the demon king, and claim their throne.

Revealed during today [email protected] A showcase event, Demon Turf is truly a platform genre with a hybrid 2D / 3D art style, a world full of humor and style, a punk attitude, and an incredible focus on reproducibility and ever-evolving challenges. Brings a fresh take to the. Demon Turf is a unique product with community and reproducibility at the heart of its essence. Beyond the weekly Demon Turf trial, we’re also proud of the entire game.

* Self-placement checkpoints-Boast without them for perfect execution or place checkpoints in preparation for challenging sections. If you miss a collection along the way, you can even teleport between these checkpoints! * Return Levels-Make all-new advances, take winning laps, explore previously defeated levels and discover released states with lots of mechanical and environmental changes uncover * Physically driven Combat-How do you defeat a horde of demons if your attack isn’t really deadly? Develop a special physics-driven combat system that adds chaos and fun. Push, pull, and rotate enemies down cliffs and spike them. * Amount of side content to water your mouth-50 specific locations / characters lined up on the walls of an empty gallery. Fend in the 25 Arena takes on challenges that correspond to the waves of the enemy. Work on 10 demon soccer golf courses with a strange twist on the ball-pushing puzzle.Collect 8 cartridges to unlock remixed slowback levels from past glorious 3D platformers

The announcement also highlighted Demon Turf: Trials, a demo that Fabraz updates weekly to offer players new challenges. Sadly, Trials seems to be Steam-only, and nothing has been said about this coming to the Switch (or Xbox).

As a reminder to collectors, Demon Turf also has a physical version. This is being handled through Limited Run Games, which was announced as one of many upcoming games in a presentation last July. However, we are currently waiting for details.

Are you looking forward to Demon Turf? Want to try a PC demo? Please tell me below.

