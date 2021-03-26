Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 780G boosts midrange mobile CPU space





Expanded / significantly faster mid-range Android smartphones and tablets will be available in the second quarter of 2021.

Qualcomm

On Thursday, Qualcomm announced the latest midrange mobile processor, the Snapdragon 780G. The Snapdragon 780G is a 5nm part that inherits last year’s 765. The Snapdragon 700 series is a midrange line that offers similar functionality to the flagship Snapdragon 800 series, but with slightly lower performance and significantly lower costs.

On the surface, you can easily see an octa-core processor with a similar product, the Adreno GPU, by looking at last year’s Snapdragon 768G and this year’s 780G. However, while the number of cores remained constant, the type of core was not.

Earlier Snapdragon 700 Series SoCs had one “fastest” Cortex A-76 core, another “almost the same speed” Cortex A-76, and six “slow and slow” capable of performing minimal background tasks. I was using the Cortex A-55 core. Battery drain. The new 780G changes the situation with just three fast secondary cores and four slow cores.

SoC fastest core fast core slow / efficient core Snapdragon 768G 1x Cortex A-76 @ 2.8 GHz 1x Cortex A-76 @ 2.4 GHz 6x Cortex A-55 @ 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 780G 1x Cortex A-78 @ 2.4 GHz 3x Cortex A- 78 @ 2.2 GHz 4x Cortex A-55 @ 1.9 GHz

This has hit us as a pretty big change, and how much room there is for words like “octacore” in modern large / small CPUs where different cores have very different features and performance levels. I emphasize it.

The 780G also gets an upgraded GPU Qualcomm, which states that its Adreno 642 has 50% better performance than the 768G Adreno 620. Anandtech’s napkin math is similar to the Adreno 640 in the Snapdragon 855 flagship in late 2018.

The Snapdragon 780G offers a new and improved Hexagon 770 AI processor, adding a low-power AI accelerator that can handle tasks such as removing wind and background noise during a call without consuming too much battery reserve. .. It also supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6E modems and an image signal processor capable of processing three 25MP images simultaneously. This allows you to capture images from wide, ultra-wide and telephoto cameras with a single click on a phone with a triple lens arrangement.

According to Qualcomm, the first device with the Snapdragon 780G will begin shipping in the second quarter of 2021.

