It’s not surprising that Google Podcasts contains unpleasant content – ​​Media Nation





I think today’s New York Times home page article has a category error about the hateful and false content you can find on Google Podcasts. Reporter Reggie Ugwu has repeatedly reiterated that Google Podcasts contains some pretty terrible things from neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and conspiracy theorists that Google’s competitors don’t have. He writes:

According to Apptopia, Google Podcasts, whose app has been downloaded more than 19 million times, is isolated among the major platforms in its resistance to malicious language and other radical content. A recent non-exhaustive search found more than 20 podcasts from white supremacists and pro-Nazi groups, offering a buffet of slurs and conspiracy theories. Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher didn’t have podcasts.

The problem here is that Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher are all trying to provide a handpicked experience. Google’s DNA is being searched. If you’re Google “Infowars,” you expect to be taken to Alex Jones’s hallucinatory home of hatred and disinformation. And you. So why is it different when searching for Google Podcasts? Indeed, that’s exactly why Google called when Ugwu contacted them for comment:

When talking about white supremacist and pro-Nazi content on the platform and asking about its policies, Google spokeswoman Charity Mhende compared Google Podcasts to Google Search. She said the company doesn’t want to limit what people can find and blocks content only in rare circumstances, primarily under local law.

I will clarify. You don’t have to do this. Google can choose to keep its search wide open while providing users of Google Podcasts with the same secure experience that their competitors offer. And maybe it should. It’s something I don’t realize that search companies run their businesses in a way that’s different from the business model based on creating a secure, walled environment.

I’m hardly a fan of Google. I’d like you to split it so that you can’t use search to leverage your advertising business to penalize publishers. But don’t be surprised that it also shows you hateful podcasts unless you think you should stop displaying hateful websites when searching for them.

