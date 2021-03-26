Napa Crash uses innovative technology in the cellar





How Advertisement Judd’s Hill Wrangs Micro Crash Clients and Improves Efficiency with Real-Time Technology

Susie Dineen manages more than 150 winemaker cellars at Judd’s Hill Micro Crush in Napa Valley. She’s not an easy task, especially since most of her clients make one barrel of wine at a time. She asked Process2Wine experts for a software solution to help manage this rewarding seller.

Process2Wine cloud-based software coordinates and improves the entire winemaking process, from vineyard planting to cellar inventory management and bottle shipping. This technology is designed to be more efficient with real-time data and forecast recommendations. You can access it anytime, anywhere, even if you don’t have an internet connection, so you can use your tools effectively both inside and outside the seller.

“We are one of Process2Wine’s more complex clients,” says Dineen. “When they took us, they didn’t understand how crazy it was. But their customer service is great. Every time I need something. , Their team is working on it. “

When the winery signs up for Process2Wine, a dedicated account manager consults with the winery team to set the goals they want to achieve with the software and is always waiting for the solution to grow with the winery’s business. Like Dineen, the top item on most winery lists is to increase the efficiency of the seller.

One of the problems Dineen faced was topping all clients and the barrel of Judd’s Hill Wine with one work order instead of creating over 150 work orders each month. Process2Wine allows her to process work orders quickly and efficiently with full compliance traceability. Then, after they are processed, the software will automatically deliver the fully populated TTB702 report with the click of a button.

Process2Wine simplifies repetitive tasks from harvesting to bottling to packaging, creating streamlined workflows, saving time and money on Judd’s Hill Micro Crush every month, and Dineen making it easy for all over 150 clients. Allows it to be processed.

“Process 2 Wine is incredibly detailed,” Dineen points out. “You can easily add or remove clients from your work orders, or create clients with just white wine. Still, it’s easy to use because you can filter the software desktop and focus on what you need to do. My assistant wine maker has a desktop that is completely different from my desktop because it does all the reporting. “

Process2Wine helps all types of wineries increase efficiency in the cellar, manage wine inventories and monitor the cost of the entire workflow with affordable prices and built-in expertise from knowledgeable winemakers.

“You can get a robust system at a very reasonable price,” Dineen adds. “We use the winemaking part, but there are also vineyard and workforce elements. There are many. Large wineries can actually take advantage of all these features.”

As Dineen points out, you don’t have to be a custom crushing facility to increase the efficiency of your seller through Process2Wine technology and strong customer support. Contact the team now to demonstrate the software and see how Process2Wine takes winery cellars and vineyards to the next level.

For more information or to request a demo, please visit the Process2Wine website or contact us directly at: [email protected]

