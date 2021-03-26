Survival game “Rust” will be available on PS4 and Xbox One on May 21st





Finally, the multiplayer survival game Rust is coming to PS4 and Xbox One this spring. Double Eleven, which is porting games from the PC, will release a console version of Rust on May 21st.

Rust imposes you on staying alive in a dangerous open world. You need to find resources, find food, and build shelters. Up to 100 players can be on the same server and it’s up to you how to interact with (or avoid) them. The PC version exploded months after the popular Twitch streamer started playing. At any point in February, Rust had an average number of Steam players of around 118,000.

The Rust Console Edition has a different experience than the PC version with a different roadmap. Double Eleven will regularly update the PS4 and Xbox One ports to make their own improvements along with the content of the original developer Facepunch. There is console version cross-play support, but you can’t hop to the same server as your PC player.

According to Double Eleven, running Rust properly on the console took a lot of work. Early PS4 and Xbox One units had the same CPU as the 2013 MacBook Pro, far from the CPU needed to run the PC version of Rust.

In the first console test, it took 45 minutes to load the huge map of the game. Thankfully, Double Eleven was able to reduce the loading time to about 1 minute. I hope Rust will launch even faster on the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.

You can now pre-order the Rust Console Edition. The standard version costs $ 50 and includes a pre-ordered bonus pack that includes weapons and tools. The $ 70 Deluxe Edition includes early access and entry to the closed beta, as well as other perks. Choose the $ 80 Ultimate Edition and you’ll get 1100 Last Coins and special skin packs, in addition to all the perks of the other versions.

