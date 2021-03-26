Google’s org chart shows 194 most important executives under CEO Sundar Pichai





Insider created Google’s most powerful 194 org chart and reported it to CEO Sundar Pichai. According to data viewed by insiders, these are the top executives and staff helping Pichai run Google. This data reflects organizational changes and executive recruitment over the past few months. See other articles on Insider’s business page.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai oversees a $ 1.3 trillion company with over 135,000 full-time employees. The insider’s internal organization chart showed 194 people helping him steer the ship.

Insiders have identified Google’s most powerful people who are responsible for many parts of the tech giant’s Internet empire, including search, advertising, hardware, and human manipulation.

This data is taken from the latest version of the internal org chart. This chart is only available to employees, but is displayed by Insider. A Google spokesperson did not respond to a request for insider commentary on the story.

Pichai’s direct reports include his team of “Google Reed”, a small number of executives who oversee various parts of the Google Empire and contact the CEO directly.

A recent member of the team is Fiona Cicconi, a former AstraZeneca HR Officer who joined Google in January as the new Chief Human Resources Officer. The organizational chart shows a list of her direct reports, including Recruiter at Brendan Castle and Chief Diversity Officer at Melony Parker.

The graph also reflects other recent changes. Google acquired Fitbit earlier this year, and its CEO James Park now reports to Rick Osterloh, vice president and general manager of Google’s devices and services, according to internal data.

Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President of Devices and Services.Ramin Tarai / Getty

The graph looks quite different than it was a year ago. In June, Google announced that it would reorganize some of its largest groups and replace long-time executives with new roles to streamline its vast business.

Google’s head of search and leader in the field, Prabhakar Raghavan, has overseen the Advertising, Assistant, Geography, Commerce, Payments, and Next Billion Users initiatives since last year’s mods. As shown in the graph below, his list of direct reports reflects how Ragavan became one of the most powerful people in the company.

Formerly responsible for search, Bengomes is now leading Google’s efforts in education. Formerly overseeing Google’s map business, Jen Fitzpatrick is now leading the work on Google’s core infrastructure. Both will continue to report directly to the CEO.

Jen Fitzpatrick leads the work on Google’s core infrastructure.Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

It’s not clear how often Google updates its internal charts. The charts Insider saw reflect some recent changes, including the addition of HR Chief Cicconi, but two people who have retired in recent months, including former Chief Human Resources Officer Eileen Naughton. I found people.

Caesar Sengupta, Head of Google’s Next Billion Users Initiative and Payments Business, recently announced that it will leave the company. He has reported to Ragavan and insiders have removed him from the list below.

Our chart also includes a “dotted” report relationship where the manager has some oversight of the employee but is not directly responsible. The org chart focuses on Google, but the dotted report can overlap with other businesses under the parent company Alphabet. For example, Healthcare Company Chief Financial Officer Verily reports to Google and Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat with a dotted line.

Also note that we are using the title shown in the internal chart. However, you’ll often see these executives using different (often more descriptive) titles on LinkedIn and elsewhere. For example, Lorraine Twohill holds an internal position as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, but is sometimes referred to as Google’s Chief Marketing Officer.

Meet 194 of Google’s most powerful people under CEO Sundar Pichai.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos