Chief Technology Officer | Seven Days Jobs





Salary: $ 125,000, negotiable depending on qualification

This position in Montpelier goes beyond the traditional CIO role. CTIO is to provide vision and leadership to identify, acquire, and implement information technology that enables strategic judicial business processes. Under the direction of state court managers, CTIO develops and implements strategic innovations and technology plans that facilitate the use of technology as a business enabler in the judiciary. This position serves as an executive-level manager of all technical programs, services, and functions in the Vermont Judiciary Department, overseeing the day-to-day information technology (IT) operations of the state-wide judiciary. Directs technology vendor oversight and compliance with contractual obligations. Secure the data for which the judiciary is a steward. Manage a team of professionals who provide application and technology support to staff and judges.

Good communication and collaboration with judicial partners is also an important success factor in the evolution of technology affecting the judicial system. As a result, CTIO is responsible for actively engaging with stakeholders in ways to improve these strategic relationships.

This position is supported by a number of resources, including: A team of over 20 IT professionals. A newly installed legal management system from Tyler Technologies. Collaborative partnerships with other business leaders. And a significant portion of the judicial budget. This position oversees many IT managers and their teams, and may also lead a project team of stakeholders selected from judicial partners and other government agencies.

Essential work function:

Strategy and planning

As a member of the Senior Management Team of State Court Administrators, he contributes to the strategic vision and planning of the judiciary. Responsible for the strategic direction of information technology. You need to be a business-oriented leader who can not only think beyond technology, but also apply technology to the work of the judiciary in innovative ways. Understand the role technology plays in ensuring that the judiciary meets the highest expectations of the public for productivity, service, transparency and accountability. We recommend technology initiatives that support the vision, goals, and objectives of the judiciary organization. Develop and maintain a formal portfolio of strategic innovation and technology plans, and technology projects. If necessary, we will propose technical solutions to your business problems. Develop business case justification and cost-benefit analysis for technology initiatives. Develop, track, and manage the annual operating and capital budgets for Judiciarys technology. Prepare and present information about technology initiatives.

Operational management

Approve, prioritize, and control projects and project portfolios related to the acquisition, development, and installation of strategic technologies. Lead IT department employees, appropriately delegate responsibilities, assign duties, ensure effective execution of technical functions, monitor performance, and provide administrative oversight. Build active collaboration channels with government and legislative technical organizations. Establish and maintain service level contracts with all technology service providers, including within government agencies and third-party service providers. Responsible for technical project specifications, requirements, RFQ / RFP development, and purchase of hardware, software, maintenance, data networks, and other services. Negotiate maintenance and service contracts and contracts for critical software and hardware purchases. As a member of the team, create and manage a business continuity plan for the judiciary in the event of a major system or building failure. Monitor and evaluate the security and backup procedures of your judicial system across the state, including local and wide area networks. Negotiate purchases and oversee testing and implementation of new products. Personally oversee projects that attract attention. Other related duties may be assigned.

Minimum qualification

Experience: At least 8 years of experience related to the responsibilities specified here. Of these, you must have been in an advanced level job for at least four years. Or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Education: Graduated from a four-year college with a degree in technical management, computer science, or related disciplines. A high degree is desirable. Additional technical / administrative responsibilities can be used in place of a 6-month bachelor’s degree on a 15-credit basis.

priority

Successful track record in demanding, fast-paced environments. Experience in developing and implementing judicial electronic filing and case management systems. Experience implementing large-scale change control programs that have significantly improved operations either by reducing costs, standardizing work processes, or enhancing customer service. Effective communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to work with diverse members such as justice, professionals, management and technical staff to promote a collaborative work environment.

Vermont community

Vermont has the fewest violent crimes in the 50 states.

The largest producer of maple syrup in the United States, it also produces a significant crop of apples, potatoes, eggs, honey, vegetables, Christmas trees, sawn and pulp materials, and greenhouse nursery products.

Vermont has the largest number of farmers markets and the second largest number of breweries per capita.

One of the healthiest states in the country.

advantage

This position includes all state-sponsored benefits such as group health and life insurance, dental insurance, Vermont employee retirement membership and paid leave.

This position is open until it is full. Apply by email to [email protected]

Format the subject of the email as follows: Your name 21004 (eg Smith21004). Written employment applications and submitted references may be required at a later date.

Equal Opportunity Employer

