ID @Xbox New STALKER 2 character and weapon model debuted at the showcase





The team behind STALKER 2 shared new details on the latest Xbox showcase.

The March ID @ Xbox showcase spotlighted all future indie titles on Xbox. During the broadcast, I watched STALKER 2, the long-awaited sequel to the post-apocalyptic FPS game. I don’t see the new gameplay, but I’ve confirmed the new weapon and character models featured in STALKER 2.

In the video, the developer provides a brief update on the development of STALKER 2 and states that the game is still far away. However, we will consider the various characters and weapon models included in the game. As for characters, you can see models of faction members of duty and freedom. In addition to gas masks, these characters also have military equipment and some powerful weapons.

This video also shows some of the new weapon flyby shots from STALKER 2. There are shotguns, LMGs, submachine guns, sniper rifles, and assault rifles. Lighting focuses on the details and small imperfections of each weapon.

One of the more distinctive parts of this preview was the introduction of tooth tools that allow developers to fine-tune the details of a character’s face model down to the teeth. You can see that the teeth have been deleted, added and changed. This will probably help the team make every character unique.

STALKER 2. ID @Xbox It was just one of many titles featured in the showcase.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland who loves games. The memory of his oldest game is playing Pajama Sam on his mother’s desktop over the weekend. Pokemon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After an internship at Shacknews throughout the university, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020, majoring in broadcast journalism and joining the team full-time. He’s a giant Star Wars geek, a movie enthusiast, and talks to you about movies and games all day long. You can follow him on Twitter @ Donimals_

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos