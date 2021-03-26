Pluralsight’s 9 Best Google Cloud Platform Courses





Solutions Review has put together the top Google Cloud courses on Pluralsight for cloud and Google Cloud engineers of all skill levels.

Google Cloud skills are in high demand among organizations looking to operate and maintain their Google Cloud Platform resources. The new normal of pandemics and subsequent remote work further increases the demand for these skills. Many people use online learning platforms to enhance their games and acquire Google Cloud skills that are most likely to help them stand out. And whether you’re working, playing, or trying to master these skills, this collection of Pluralsight Google Cloud courses will help you learn rope and quickly try out some of the most widely used tools. I can do it.

With this in mind, the Solutions Review editors have put together a list of this top-class Pluralsight Google Cloud course to consider. This platform is ideal for taking multiple courses, learning skills in multiple different disciplines, or for accessing the entire course library or study path for the deepest possible experience. In total, Pluralsight offers over 7,000 professionally-led video courses.

Note: Includes courses with a 4.5 star rating or higher and at least 10 student reviews.

To check the details and register[トレーニングに移動]Please click on the.

Google Cloud Storage configuration design

“In this course, Google Cloud Storage Configurations design, you’ll learn how to create and leverage elastic storage capabilities in the cloud and understand how to migrate your on-premises data to GCP. First, cloud storage is provided by GCP. Understand exactly where your storage service range fits in. Next, we’ll look at the features and pricing of different types of cloud storage buckets, and how to make the right choice for your use case. Practical instructions on how to create and use Cloud Storage buckets, how to move data in and out of buckets, how to create and update object metadata, and how to manage the lifecycle of objects. Manage and regulate access to. Finally, how to encrypt the data in your bucket using a customer-specified encryption key, and persistent or limited objects using a signed URL. Understand how to make it publicly accessible for a limited period of time. After completing this course, you’ll be familiar with creating, configuring, and regulating access to your Cloud Storage buckets on Google Cloud Platform. “

Go to training Select and implement Google Cloud Compute Engine solutions

“In this course, you’ll learn how to create, run, and manage virtual machines on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) by choosing and implementing a Google Cloud Compute Engine solution. First, from a pure IaaS offering such as Google Compute Engine. Start by understanding the wide range of Google Cloud Platform offerings, from pure PaaS offerings such as Google App Engine. Next, we’ll show you how to create and work with these VM offerings in the cloud. Linux and Windows machines. Create and connect, reserve a static IP address, connect your local SSD to your VMs, communicate between VMs on your network, and connect to your Cloud Storage bucket. Then manage these instances on your cloud. Learn how to configure availability policies to handle VM migration, create disk images and snapshots, and instantiate VMs with these images and snapshots. Shows how to customize the VM by starting and shutting down the script. “

Proceed to training Create and manage Google Cloud SQL instances

In this course, Creating and Managing Google Cloud SQL Instances, you’ll learn how to create, work with, and manage Cloud SQL Instances on GCP. First, evaluate the scope of GCP’s data storage services and understand when to choose to use CloudSQL over other technologies. Then create Cloud SQL instances, connect to them using a simple MySQL client, and configure and manage these instances using the web console and gcloud command-line utilities. Next, let’s focus on how CloudSQL works in high availability mode. Then configure the failover replica for high availability and simulate a down event to see how the failover replica boots. Finally, we’ll see how to use read replicas to improve read throughput and how to migrate your data to your CloudSQL instances. Use a SQL dump or CSV file. “

Proceed to training in designing and implementing solutions using the Google Machine Learning API

“In this course, you’ll learn how to use and work with the Google Machine Learning API to create powerful pre-trained models on Google datasets by designing and implementing solutions using the Google Machine Learning API. Take a closer look at the suites of machine learning services available in the Cloud to understand their capabilities so that you can choose the right service for your use case, and then use SSML for additional emphasis support. Learn about voice-to-text and text-to-voice voice-based APIs and how to call these REST APIs using a simple Python library. Next, you’ll learn about the Natural Language API for emotional analysis and Let’s see how it can be used for language translation. Finally, we’ll talk about the Vision API and Video Intelligence API to perform face and label detection in images. “

Go to training Google Cloud Functions Fundamentals

“Developers want to build serverless microservices to create new content, reduce maintenance, easily scale, and quickly deliver new functionality to their users. GoogleCloudFunctions Fundamentals extends serverless skills to create high-quality microservices that enhance the experience of apps and websites. First, learn how to build unique features that interact with other Google Cloud services such as Cloud Vision and Cloud Datastore. The following describes advanced concepts such as the file system of functions, the design of idempotent functions, and the handling of memory and timeout issues. Finally, we’ll show you how to properly log errors and set up function monitoring so that you can continue to monitor them after you go into production. At the end of this course, you’ll have a high level of understanding of Google Cloud Functions to give your customers a unique experience. “

Go to Google Cloud Functions Training: Getting Started

“Developers want to build serverless microservices to create new content, reduce maintenance, easily scale, and quickly deliver new functionality to their users. At GoogleCloudFunctions: Getting Started, you’ll learn the skills you need to create high-quality microservices that enhance your app and website experience. First, set up your Google Cloud project, install the gcloud command line tools, and set up Google Cloud Functions on your local machine. Then examine all the various events that the function can respond to, such as storage, PubSub, and HTTP triggers. Finally, dive into function deployment to see how everything integrates seamlessly into Google Cloud Platform. At the end of this course, you’ll have a solid understanding of Google Cloud Functions, where you can create and deploy your own microservices that automatically scale with your users. “

Go to training Google Cloud Platform basics

“Over the past few years, the cloud has proven itself as a successful enabler for organizations of all sizes to improve agility, scale, reliability, and spending management. Up to the Internet, features are now available that will significantly accelerate the adoption of various new types of applications. This rapidly expanding set of features can be difficult for everyone to catch up with and varies from the public. Attempting to map functionality between cloud providers complicates the challenge even more. This course, Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals, provides an overview of Google Cloud Platform. Google Cloud Platform is a more recent product than its competitors, but it leverages years of experience running Google’s large internal infrastructure to streamline features focused on solutions that help build great systems. The set is open to the public. “

Go to training Google Cloud Platform foundations – core infrastructure

“This course provides an overview of Google Cloud Platform products and services. Participants will learn how to combine presentations, demos, and hands-on labs to integrate the value of Google Cloud Platform and cloud-based solutions into their business strategies. I will learn. “

Go to training Set up a cloud solution environment on Google Cloud

“The first steps to starting a project on Google Cloud include making important decisions and building an environment that you can use. In this course, Setting Up a Cloud Solution Environment on Google Cloud, your organization You will acquire the basic knowledge to set up a project. First, you’ll learn how to create a project, manage permissions, and enable APIs. Next, we’ll show you how to process your bill, such as exporting your billing information to BigQuery. Finally, we’ll show you how to install the Cloud SDK and configure gcloud to use your project. At the end of this course, you will have the skills and knowledge to set up the cloud environment you need to build your next great idea. “

