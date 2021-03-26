Pentagon Tech Offices Demands Breakthrough Capabilities in the Industry





The Washington Pentagon Rapid Reaction Technology Office wants to market the industry with highly innovative technologies that could benefit fighters in future wars.

The office, which focuses on prototyping technology for the Pentagon’s modernization priorities, published the 2021 Global Needs Statement on March 24 at beta.sam.gov. The office wants to hear from companies about products across these priority areas. Artificial intelligence / machine learning. Autonomy; Biotechnology; Cyber; Directed energy; Fully networked command, communication, and control. Hypersonic; Microelectronics; Quantum; Space; 5G; and other disruptive technologies.

By 2028, RRTO is looking for highly innovative technologies that could provide breakthrough capabilities to enemies close to peers and close the gap in important joint mission needs.

RRTO will hold a meeting with the company this fall. Offices are looking for proof-of-concept or lab-validated technologies. The goal is to prototype the innovation into a demonstration of technical readiness level 6 or related environment and move it to the service or institution of interest.

The solution derives from a company’s internal research and development (IR & D) or other research efforts and is suitable for DoD prototyping-funded maturity, but is expected to be less mature than a commercial product. Says.

Just this week, defense officials and lawmakers called for more investment in basic research and commercial capacity. Mike Brown, director of the Defense Innovation Unit, said the slowdown in federal R & D funding must be countered by investment in commercial technology.

Federal R & D is declining as a percentage of the economy. [and] Brown said in a webcast that it was flat in dollars. Meanwhile, the commercial sector has made considerable dramatic progress.

The department has also recently opened an outstanding center for networked command, control, and communications in California as part of an effort to develop a large communications network that could enable the Pentagon’s concept of joint warfare. Established.

A recent report by the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence warns that the United States needs to increase investment in AI R & D, and there is a shortage of microelectronics in the United States to support technologies such as artificial intelligence and 5G. It also sounds a warning about what it is doing. network. The report recommended federal tax credits for companies investing in domestic microelectronics production.

Officials this week said the U.S. government needs to be more active in influencing investment in these technology areas while increasing federal R & D funding, including a pool of defense projects. It was.

Webinar states that defense-funded basic research and early-stage applied research not only help maintain competitiveness on the battlefield, but also improve the lives of civilians. I ask my colleagues to support defense research as much as possible. We will pay huge dividends in the future.

