Top new rankings of Washington, Texas and Florida innovation hubs





Washington, Texas, and Florida are the best states to beat California’s Silicon Valley and launch tech startups, according to a new index that ranks the vitality of domestic and global innovation hubs.

Singapore, Hong Kong and Switzerland are closing the gap, according to the findings, but the United States remains a global leader in promoting innovative technologies.

The initiative was announced Thursday by the Draper Hero Institute, a research firm led by Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper. It features an index and international map of emerging technology hotspots for entrepreneurs, investors and policy makers. The goal is to drive the development of advanced technology and economic growth, the company said.

Chief information officers and other corporate technology leaders in more mature companies can leverage rankings to identify areas in the United States and around the world where startups are developing innovative technologies. It can be used as the basis for business decisions such as investment and acquisition opportunities. , The company said.

Max Azaham, senior research director at information technology research and consulting firm Gartner Inc, said future CIOs need to track innovation to avoid yesterday’s investment in technology.

The Draper Innovation Index evaluates US states and countries around the world based on a variety of regional factors that developers say support a healthy startup ecosystem. They include regulatory, economic, investment and workforce trends, as well as less common indicators such as openness to cryptocurrencies. Sources of data include the World Bank, the United Nations, the Nasdaq Equity Market, and dozens of other private and public sector organizations.

Grades are then divided into three major categories, each with a separate rank. This includes overall ranking based on trust and transparency in local governments, potential development opportunities, and a balance of all factors.

For example, China is ranked second on new occasions, but according to the index, the quality of government has dropped to 51. Its overall rank is 13. The United States is at the top of the rankings in all three categories.

This tool is free and online accessible from the Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. Map your rankings using Geographic Information Systems software developed by.

Think of these countries and states as places where entrepreneurs can decide where to go, Draper said. That’s important, he added. Because, especially as a result of the pandemic, the ability to work with anyone from anywhere has become stronger than ever.

California has a high score in its thriving tech sector, but state-wide performance is squeezed by bureaucratic formalism, high taxes, and other state regulations, Draper said.

According to the index, Texas ranks third overall in the US states after Washington and Florida. According to data collected by analytics firm PitchBook Data Inc., it raised $ 1.3 billion in venture capital in the first three months of the year. That’s more than we raised in each of the previous three quarters. Both Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. have announced plans to relocate their headquarters to Texas.

However, Richard Florida, a professor at the University of Toronto and co-founder of the Creative Class Group at Global Advisory Farms, said California’s low ranking could be a result of overemphasizing the impact of market-oriented government policy. He said it was highly sexual. He said the index lacks a widely accepted indicator of innovation, citing the number of patents, R & D spending, the proportion of scientists and engineers, and other factors.

According to Florida, California has the broadest lead in any measure of real innovation, but with fewer market-oriented governments and higher taxes.

Despite fears during a pandemic of technician outflows from California, the San Francisco Chronicle quoted data from the US Postal Service to report minimal movements in the Bay Area.

Draper said California’s regulations led to higher costs for doing business with poor infrastructure, behind the failure of efforts to divide the state into smaller parts.

Draper, co-founder of venture capital firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson, was an early backer of Baidu Inc., Twitter Inc., Tesla Inc., and Coinbase Inc. His investment was in Thermos Inc, a health tech startup. Is also included. It collapsed after a Wall Street Journal study questioned the effectiveness of the blood test device.

