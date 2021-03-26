This copy of Super Mario Bros. is about to sell for record prices





Most of the most popular game releases for next-generation consoles run for $ 70, and the increase in gamers isn’t pleasing. This is nothing compared to the original Super Mario Bros. copy for NES. This sealed cartridge is set to break records at auction prices. Auction prices have soared to $ 400,000 in just a few days.

The NES occupies a special place in the minds of many nerds. Some NES games, such as the Super Mario Bros. series, are still the cultural touchstones people play today. Also, some people love these games. Nintendo has rolled out NES in some markets with different types of game packages. This resulted in multiple “versions” of some titles. Many of them are also worth a fair amount of money.

Heritage Auctions runs most of these rare NES game auctions, and its up-to-date list of attention is about to set new records. The game in question is a copy of the original Super Mario Bros., first released in 1985. However, this is not one of the early “test market” boxes, some of which are sold for a fair amount of money. The latest copy of the SMB that hit the auction block is from a subsequent batch of game carts that were first shrink-wrapped when they hit the store shelves. Of course, the game is still shrink-wrapped. Probably because trying to open it and play the game destroys all its (very important) value. The box is rated 9.6 out of 10 by WATA Games and the package is in near perfect condition. It also has a complete hang tab, indicating that it has never even been hung in a store.

Depending on age, condition, and specific box properties, this copy is worth the boat ride. The current auction price is $ 372,000 and could rise further. If not, this auction makes it easy to set a record for the most expensive single video games. The previous record was set by a copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 with a slightly different box logo (see above) that was modified in a later batch. The game sold for $ 156,000. It doesn’t sneeze into a game that sold for about $ 60 in 1990.

Over the years, these rare copies of classic games will only become rarer and more expensive. Thirty years later, only very carefully preserved copies are in good condition to sell for a fortune. If the person reading this is independently wealthy and wants to steal the game from under current high bidders, they will have to pay at least $ 384,000.

