Horror SF Adventure Haunted Space announced for PC and next-generation consoles





Merge Games and developer Italian Games Factory have announced the Horror Space Adventure Haunted Space.

Mankind has reached a distant galaxy and discovered an energy source called Sonic Matter. When millions of people begin to settle in the Netern galaxy to harvest this new resource, you become an assailant of the human empire.

Explore multiple star systems, participate in quests, scaveng, explore, trade, craft, customize and fight. But in your adventure, you and other humans will come across ancient civilizations in the galaxy and find out how they still infest what they once belonged to.

You can find the following public trailers.

Haunted Space is coming soon on Windows PCs (via Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S.

A complete summary (via Steam) is below.

Experience next-generation space combat at HAUNTED SPACE. Sci-fi blends horror elements with story-rich adventures based on exploration, fast-paced dog fighting, trading, and shipbuilding for customizable flight simulation and fierce multi-step boss battles.

In the distant future, the Second Age of human civilization reached the distant Netern galaxy and discovered a powerful energy called sonic matter. Millions of settlers arrived at the Neterns system and a vast factory called the Metal Mother Facility was built to harvest this precious resource.But humanity soon discovered that they were not alone

Take on the role of a raider serving the human empire as you cross dangerous galaxies at the ends of the universe. Take part in multi-system quests or attack yourself to fight, explore and clean resources and credits. Trade, build, customize and fight to survive as you unravel the mysteries of the galaxies possessed by ancient civilizations.

Each exploring NETERUN GALAXY traverses multiple unique star systems, full of danger and intrigue.Play from a first-person or third-person perspective while overcoming this dangerous space backwater challenge

Experience a deep and spectacular sci-fi horror story, Netern is full of monuments and relics left by ancient civilizations, and the galaxy is plagued by ghosts.Inspired by the dark and twisted story of heavy metal and 2000AD, unravel the reasons for their existence and fight for survival against their supernatural threats.

Challenge the dreaded Koroshi Overcome the odds of a fierce multi-stage boss battle with ancient god-like creatures consisting of organic matter and space debris

Trade and create new ships and ship equipment with powerful and customizable ship mods – create and buy new weapons, shields, cargo containers, engines and more

Next-generation immersive stunning ray tracing effects and immersive audio put you at the center of action like never before

With HAUNTED SPACE, the innovative co-pilot system allows you to choose your preferred level of control, from complete space simulation to a more arcade-style experience. At maximum level, the co-pilot gives visually impaired users access to the game and also supports line-of-sight tracking.

Image: Steam

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos