Walheim Haas and Home Expansion: Release Dates, Features, and Everything We Know





Walheim’s first big content update expands the options for building the ultimate Viking purification facility and adds new features and objects for developing bases in open-world survival games. It is called Haas and Home and is specifically aimed at improving the base and adjusting food to make survival in the wilderness of Walheim a little more practical.

Since Valheim has gained about 6 million players, developer Iron Gate Studio has focused primarily on bug fixes, saying the massive influx of players has exceeded developer expectations. I have. But now there are four major updates planned for the game, with Hearth and Home first. Everything we know so far is here.

Walheim Haas and Home Release Date

In February, Iron Gate released Valheim’s planned additional roadmap for early access ongoing games. Its roadmap contains several updates for 2021. The first update is Hearth and Home. The roadmap doesn’t include a fixed date, but given that Hearth and Home was first on the list, you can probably expect it to be earlier than later.

The problem is the amount of bug fix work that IronGate feels needs to do. Like the rest of the gaming industry, the team works from home for the Covid-19 pandemic. This can cause the time it takes for a new update to be released. That said, Iron Gate has ambitious plans for Valheim for early access, with multiple updates planned this year, so you don’t have to wait long for Hearth and Home to hit the game. is.

What the hearth and the house need

Walheim’s first update focuses on base construction. Players have already created some huge and impressive Viking bases, but IronGate is trying to extend all these features in different ways. We don’t know the exact details of the update, but the developers say the main driving force is to add craft assets for homes. This means that you can expect more building materials, more types of walls, doors, floors, roofs, and more decoration inside the building. Iron Gate also told PC Gamer that it intends to “do more in and around the house.”

Irongate also states that Haas and Home focus on food. Expect food to be rebalanced and more food added. This should give you a more solid combination to stay alive in the field and give you certain buffs such as stamina regeneration. There may also be new cooking stations that fit new ingredients. Again, Iron Gate doesn’t go into too much detail, but we know that the update will bring more to your home, so more for a more specific buff. It is reasonable to expect to cook.

What’s after Haas and Home?

The Walheim roadmap is very thin in detail, but based on the name of each extension, you can see what else is planned for 2021. The order is as follows:

Update 1: Haas and Home Update 2: Wolf’s Cult Update 3: Ships and Seas Update 4: New Biome-Mistland

Updates 1, 3, and 4 are pretty clear, at least thematically, so all resources, craft upgrades, and enemies that accompany them. Update 2 is the most speculative. The cult of the wolf can be related to something like wolf’s armor.

In addition to these four major updates, the roadmap includes some other improvements that may be brought to the game “if Odin wants”. They are:

Multiplayer Interaction Combat Improvements Moon Phase Tarpit Vendor Inventory Expansion More Unique Places than Svaltarf’s Brigade Sandbox Mode Munin (Odin’s Other Crows)

Most of these upgrades are probably at the table, as more than 6 million players have acquired Valheim.

We will continue to update this article as more information about Hearth and Home becomes available. However, with so many Vikings flooding Walheim, it doesn’t seem long to wait for the first expansion of Early Access.

Size: 640 x 360 480 x 270

Want to remember this setting on all your devices?

Sign up or sign in now!

Use an html5 video-enabled browser to watch the video.

The file format of this video is invalid.

We’re sorry, but you can’t access this content.

Please enter your date of birth to watch this video

JanuaryFebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecember12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728293031Year20212020201920182017201620152014201320122011201020092008200720062005200420032002200120001999199819971996199519941993199219911990198919881987198619851984198319821981198019791978197719761975197419731972197119701969196819671966196519641963196219611960195919581957195619551954195319521951195019491948194719461945194419431942194119401939193819371936193519341933193219311930192919281927192619251924192319221921192019191918191719161915191419131912191119101909190819071906190519041903190219011900

By clicking Enter, you agree to GameSpot’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

enter

Currently playing: Valheim-How to find scrap iron and make iron gear

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos