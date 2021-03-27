How to clear Google Maps search history on iPhone and iPad





If you want to use Google Maps over Apple Maps on your iPhone or iPad, it’s helpful to know that you can manage how long your map search history is stored on Google’s servers. This article will show you how.

When you start typing your name somewhere on Google Maps, the app will throw a recent search suggestion for a location and directions. This is useful if you frequently access a particular location. There may be suggestions for places that you do not plan to return to soon. In that case, you can delete these suggestions.

You can also set your Google account to automatically clear your Google Maps search history after a predefined amount of time. This is much more convenient than manually deleting the location yourself. The following steps show how this works on ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌.

How to delete Google Maps search history on iOS Launch Google Maps on ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌. Tap the Google profile icon in the upper right corner of the screen.[設定]Tap.[アカウント設定]so,[マップの履歴]Tap. This will open the map activity web page within the app. Then tap the three dotted icons on the right side of the search bar.[アクティビティの削除方法]Tap. On the next screen,[自動削除の設定]Tap. You can choose to retain your search data for 3, 18, or 36 months before it is automatically deleted. Select the desired option and[次へ]Tap.In the upper left corner of the screen[完了]Tap.

Keep in mind that this auto-delete option is relevant not only to map history, but also to web and app activity in your Google account. If you want to delete only the map search history, you have to do it manually.

To do this, search for a specific location in the search bar in step 5 and use the filter to search for activity by date, or you can use the predefined options that appear on the screen in step 7 (last hour, (Last day, etc.) is used. , Always, and custom ranges.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos